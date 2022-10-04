Two Surrey live-music pubs sold in same week, one to the expanding Otter Co-op company

Both Sawbucks and White Hart pubs will operate under new ownership starting in November

Two Surrey-area bars that stage live music have been sold, with new and different owners coming to Newton’s White Hart Public House and also South Surrey’s Sawbucks Pub.

The Co-op retail company bought Sawbucks, which Rod Egerton has owned and operated for close to a dozen years, on 152 Street at 16 Avenue.

Egerton says he’ll retire at the end of October, when the new owner takes over, and he’ll celebrate his 60th birthday on Oct. 8.

“I’ve been doing this for 45 years, since I was 15,” Egerton said Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“Just making making good friends and meeting people, that’s been the best part of this.”

Egerton said Co-op is keeping it “status quo” at Sawbucks, “with all the same staff and the same name, everything.”

“They do have a couple other pubs, and I think 26 liquor stores and something like 50 gas stations now, after they bought 25 Husky stations. They have some grocery stores, feed barns, all that.”

Also known as Otter Co-op, established 100 years ago, the company operates Angry Otter Tap & Forno in North Vancouver and also The Highwayman in Abbotsford, in addition to Angry Otter liquor stores in several B.C. cities.

Otter Co-op purchased 18 Liquor Barn and Liquor Depot stores at the start of 2021, according to the company’s annual report.

CEO Jack Nicholson says Otter Co-op had a “very successful year” in sales during 2021, ending the year at a record $375 million. “This is $129 million above our previous year, with significant growth in our liquor division contributing to a large part of the growth,” he writes in the annual report.

“2021 was our third full year in the liquor business, and we achieved sales of $92.8 million,” Nicholson added. “This is an increase of over $77 million that came as a result of our growing brand and the acquisition of twenty new sites in 2021.”

An aerial view of the stage and patrons at White Hart Public House in Newton, in a photo posted to the venue’s Facebook page.

Meantime, on Facebook the Hart family announced the sale of its White Hart Public House on Monday (Oct. 3), with Oct. 31 noted as the final day of business for them.

“A new owner will be closing the location for renovations initially before they reopen next year,” explains the post, which does not identify the new owner.

Formerly known as the Hook & Ladder Pub, the White Hart has been a very active stage for live music under Hart family ownership since February 2018. Early this year the Harts took over the operation of a Gastown bar in Vancouver and renovated it to become The Hart.

“We will cherish the connections we made and how we started as a tiny pub on King George (Boulevard) that grew into something really incredible,” White Hart operators posted to Facebook.

“The success of the business resulted in an opening of a second restaurant and gave a cool fun scene in a new downtown setting. The Hart is going to be there to stay and you can find our staff from Surrey at the Gastown location in the near future.

“Thank you everyone for all the fun nights of endless entertainment. That being said, it’s now time to say goodbye to our beloved pub. Thank you everyone who has worked here over the years, all the bands that played here & the customers who supported this place.”



