Five Corners Cafe provides location for international coproduction Take Two

White Rock’s Five Corners Cafe provides a location for B.C.-shot upcoming ABC series Take Two Monday morning. Aaron Hinks photo

Filming of the TV series Take Two is on location at White Rock’s Five Corners Cafe today (Monday).

The show, which begins airing on ABC on June 21, is a comedy drama series about a fresh-out-of-rehab former cop series star (Rachel Bilson) who has teamed with a private detective (Eddie Cibrian) to investigate real-life crimes, in hopes of scoring a potential comeback.

The series, a U.S.-French-German coproduction, is based at Burnaby’s Crossing Riverbend Studios.