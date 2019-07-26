Try your hand at weaving at upcoming Surrey fibre arts festival

Museum of Surrey visitors try their hand at weaving. (Nelson Mouëllic photo)

Roll up your sleeves to weave, spin and craft at the Museum of Surrey’s upcoming Fibre Arts and Crafts Festival.

The fourth-annual event will celebrate all things fibre on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festival, which is free and for all ages, features the remarkable craftsmanship of spinners and weavers from across the Lower Mainland.

“Save the date for this incredible showcase of talent from textile artists here in the local community,” said textile specialist Linda Montague in a press release.

As well as its feature exhibit — currently offering “Worlds of Wonder” for Lego lovers — and its permanent collections in the Surrey Stories gallery, the Museum of Surrey has a large offering of textiles.

The museum has an interactive textile studio, staffed largely by a dedicated force of volunteers, where weaving demonstrations and viewings of a unique textile collection take place. It also houses one of Canada’s few remaining Jacquard Looms.

“The first of its kind was created in France in 1804 using a punch card method to create intricate patterns,” said Montague. “Would you believe these repeating patterns were the inspiration for computer hardware?”

During the upcoming festival, visitors can speak with experts from fibre arts guilds and watch them as they work, and will also be encouraged to try their hand at textile arts themselves. Attendees can weave and spin on the Hooser Textile Studio loom and spinning wheels, enjoy refreshments, and take home crafts.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave in downtown Cloverdale. For more information about the Fibre Arts Festival or the museum itself, visit surrey.ca/museum or call 604-592-6956.



