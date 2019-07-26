Museum of Surrey visitors try their hand at weaving. (Nelson Mouëllic photo)

Try your hand at weaving at upcoming Surrey fibre arts festival

Museum of Surrey hosts fourth-annual event on Saturday, Aug. 10

Roll up your sleeves to weave, spin and craft at the Museum of Surrey’s upcoming Fibre Arts and Crafts Festival.

The fourth-annual event will celebrate all things fibre on Saturday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

The festival, which is free and for all ages, features the remarkable craftsmanship of spinners and weavers from across the Lower Mainland.

“Save the date for this incredible showcase of talent from textile artists here in the local community,” said textile specialist Linda Montague in a press release.

As well as its feature exhibit — currently offering “Worlds of Wonder” for Lego lovers — and its permanent collections in the Surrey Stories gallery, the Museum of Surrey has a large offering of textiles.

The museum has an interactive textile studio, staffed largely by a dedicated force of volunteers, where weaving demonstrations and viewings of a unique textile collection take place. It also houses one of Canada’s few remaining Jacquard Looms.

“The first of its kind was created in France in 1804 using a punch card method to create intricate patterns,” said Montague. “Would you believe these repeating patterns were the inspiration for computer hardware?”

During the upcoming festival, visitors can speak with experts from fibre arts guilds and watch them as they work, and will also be encouraged to try their hand at textile arts themselves. Attendees can weave and spin on the Hooser Textile Studio loom and spinning wheels, enjoy refreshments, and take home crafts.

The Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave in downtown Cloverdale. For more information about the Fibre Arts Festival or the museum itself, visit surrey.ca/museum or call 604-592-6956.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Latin dance party debuts Saturday in White Rock

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say man ‘apparently’ shot in leg

Police say incident was ‘not random’ and believe those involved knew one another

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum will seek re-election

McCallum plans to go for a second consecutive term in 2022. If he wins, it would be his fifth as mayor

CluedUpp will turn Surrey into a murder-mystery game

British detective game coming to the city this fall

White Rock Craft Beer Festival breweries confirmed

Event to be held Sept. 21

Mayors vote to build business case for Surrey SkyTrain expansion

Mayors’ council on regional transportation approve preliminary business case

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Auxiliary police officer charged after cyclist hit in Vancouver

Special Const. Michael Mazziotti is accused of driving without due care and attention

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

B.C. murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Despite his son’s fascination with the collectibles, Schmegelsky said he didn’t believe his son identified as a neo-Nazi

Death of baby on Vancouver Island prompts investigation

Police and the coroner have released few details

Most Read