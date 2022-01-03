Trumpeter Lindemann in Surrey for VSO concert with 50% capacity Saturday

He’s the first classical brass soloist to ever receive the Order of Canada

Trumpeter Jens Lindemann will perform with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Jan. 8. (Photo: trumpetsolo.com)

Acclaimed Canadian trumpeter Jens Lindemann is coming to Surrey for a concert with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra this Saturday evening, Jan. 8.

At Sullivan Heights’ Bell Performing Arts Centre, the “Surrey Nights” series concert will be sold at 50 per cent capacity, in line with current provincial health orders.

Lindemann and the VSO promise “thrilling and virtuosic” performances of Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony,” Joseph Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto,” Charles Ives’ “The Unanswered Question” and Alan Gilliland’s “Dreaming of the Masters,” starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are sold at vancouversymphony.ca, or call 604-876-3434. Seats start at $39.76, plus fees and taxes.

The first classical brass soloist to ever receive the Order of Canada, Lindemann is hailed as one of the most celebrated artists in his instrument’s history, according to a bio posted to trumpetsolo.com.

He has played both jazz and classical in every major concert venue in the world. Now based in Los Angeles, Lindemann is also director of the summer brass program at the Banff Centre in Canada.

The Jan. 8 concert will be second of three “Surrey Nights” performed by the VSO this season, two fewer than usual for the annual series. The orchestra’s 2021-22 concert calendar was revealed Sept. 7 with some modifications for its 103rd season of music, due to pandemic restrictions.

On Feb. 20, a “Mozart, Bach & Bartók” concert will spotlight viola player Hung-Wei Huang, concertmaster Nicholas Wright and Otto Tausk, VSO Music Director.

In a Dec. 17 news release, VSO operators said the orchestra “remains committed to the health and safety of our audiences, musicians, and staff,” and that all concerts would be reduced to 50 per cent capacity as of Dec. 20, until further notice.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the VSO has prioritized the wellbeing of our audience members,” the release noted. “This fall, as we’ve returned to live concerts, even when health regulations allowed for full capacity, we’ve maintained a reduced capacity for audience comfort. The VSO maintained capacity limits of 60% on our regular series concerts and continued to default to putting distanced comfort seating between parties. As we head into our Winter/Spring 2022 season, we will adjust our capacity limits to 50% and continue to implement distanced comfort seating between parties.”

For music fans uncomfortable with attending live performances, the VSO offers subscription packages to VSO Online, a new digital series that provides full-length performances livestreamed direct from Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre. Up next are Carnival of OUR Animals (Feb. 13, 2 p.m.), followed by Mozart, Bach & Bartok (Feb. 19, 8 p.m.).



