Trio of artists team up for colourful White Rock show

A new art show and sale coming to the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery in White Rock in July is all about colour, style and fun.

Three local artists in three different, but complementary, disciplines – Karen Kroeker (fabric art), Jacquie Alexander (jewelry) and Caroline Baasch (painting) – will be showing their work at the gallery from Friday, July 2 to Thursday, July 29.

The artists will be working on-site, and ready to discuss their work during show hours; Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

But an important part of the show will be provided by members of the public, who are invited to pop in and add their own touches to a ‘community painting’ started by the artists, depicting a huge bowl of bright and joyful flowers.

The completed canvas will be donated to Peace Arch Hospice Society to help raise funds in support of the society’s professional palliative and grief programs and services, all which are offered free of charge to the community.

Baasch paints big, bold and expressive florals – her original paintings and also prints will be on display and for sale at the show – but also uses the same images to create wearable items, such as scarves, as well as tote bags and a range of home décor items, including cushion covers and tea towels.

Alexander’s work is informed by her love of the colours and textures of beads, which provide inspiration for her unique jewelry pieces. She also enjoys creating a piece of wearable art specifically to complement an outfit that is dear to an individual client – adding a special lift to everyday life.

Karen, a retired Surrey School District art teacher, says she keeps busy these days with her sewing machine, her needle felting machine and her various collections of sewing notions, fabrics, yarns and threads, for which her garden and the environment provide constant sources of inspiration.

The Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery is located at 15140 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza)



Jacquie Alexander’s jewelry, featured at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery in July, uses colourful beads to create one-of-a-kind pieces. Contributed photo