Tribute bands rally to raise cash for charities in online festival June 27

Several Metro Vancouver-based tribute bands are uniting to raise money for charities during an online music festival.

The day-long Tribute Webfest 2020 is set for Saturday, June 27, in support of a diverse number of organizations chosen by each of the nine bands involved, through Canadahelps.org.

“With the loss of live shows and festivals in the time of Covid19, we wanted to create something unique and special for all of you who are missing the live music experience,” says a post on facebook.com/tributewebfest2020, where all of the 45-minute live sets will be streamed from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The level of talent on the roster are some of the best musicians playing in Canada today and we’re sure the lineup will have something for everyone. There will also be an interesting list of personalities from the broadcast and music industry that will be your hosts during the event.”

The fundraising goal is $25,000 for the festival, which will feature the bands Eagle Eyes (playing music by the Eagles), Arrival (ABBA), Bad Moon Riders (CCR), The Hip Show (Tragically Hip), Fo Fighters (Foo Fighters), Reckless (Bryan Adams), Fair Warning (Van Halen), Dreams (Fleetwood Mac) and New World Men (Rush).

All performers are donating time to the cause, along with broadcast video director Gene Greenwood of TourBus TV, host/co-producer Larry Hennessey (JACK 96.9), host Michael Williams (former MuchMusic VJ), tech director Jeff Scharf, and executive producer/host Joe Foley.

“Together we can show everyone the Canadian Spirit is alive and well in these difficult times,” says the festival’s Facebook event page.

The supported charities are Food Banks BC, Alzheimer Society of BC, Music Heals, Pacific Parkinson’s Research Institute, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, Fondation Santé Urbaine, McGill University Health Centre Foundation, BC Cancer Foundation and The Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund. As well, all bands will be supporting The Frontline Fund.



