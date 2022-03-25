Travelling ‘Jurassic Fest’ postponed in Surrey due to ‘impact of COVID-19 and restrictions’

Now delayed until summer, the dinosaur exhibit was booked April 1-3 at Cloverdale’s Agriplex building

A dinosaur exhibition in Cloverdale is on hold until summer, and event organizers blame the pandemic.

Jurassic Fest Surrey was scheduled April 1-3 at the fairgrounds’ Agriplex building, but is now on the calendar for Aug. 12-14.

The postponement was announced Thursday (March 24) on Facebook and by email sent to Black Press Media.

“The impact of COVID-19 and the restrictions have severely affected our calendar planning and logistics for this event, as a result we are forced to postpone the Jurassic Festival, Surrey BC,” event director/producer David Huni wrote in an email from South Africa.

On Facebook, the travelling exhibition is billed as “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get up close and face-to-face with various gigantic moving prehistoric creatures. See their teeth, see them blink, swaying tails and hear their majestic roar.”

In a phone interview last month, Huni said he has brought the dinosaur exhibition “to almost every city in South Africa, and we’re doing events in Australia, India and Canada.”

Huni said that while the postponement in Surrey “is disappointing, we are committed to delivering the event and with the best event experience possible,” he wrote.

Earlier this month, the City of Surrey’s FEST events department confirmed Jurassic Fest “has submitted all the required permits for their events,” after giving organizers a Feb. 28 deadline to submit all necessary information/documents.

It’s not clear how many people have purchased tickets to Jurassic Festival in Surrey, but the Facebook event shows 965 people “going” and close to 3,600 others “interested” in attending. Details are also posted to dinoworldvancouver.com.

On Facebook, people reacted to the event postponement with disappointment and also concern about the validity of the festival.

“The restrictions have all been lifted? This is so disappointing,” Jenni Qureshi commented.

“Thanks for ruining my kids birthday,” Chelsey Whitaker posted.

Ticket-holders who are no longer able to attend the event on the new dates can email info@dinoworldvancouver.com to claim a full refund, Huni wrote. “Please note that refunds are done manually and may take up to 30 working days to process.

“All ticket holders are advised that their tickets will remain valid for new event dates, which is great news,” he added.

“Your existing ticket and booking will remain valid, and you will be issued with a new ticket for a corresponding session time and date, ie if your booking is Friday at 10 am your new booking will automatically be placed on Friday at 10 am on the new date.

“Ticket holders seeking to change dates or times on the new event dates can email us at changes@dinoworldvancouver.com.”

Compensation for ticket-holders involves one child activity valued at $5, and Dino hatching egg gift valued at $5, Huni noted.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

