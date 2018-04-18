Actor Dwayne Johnson in a scene from the action movie “Skyscraper,” due in theatres this summer. (Photo: imdb.com)

Trailer for shot-in-Surrey ‘Skyscraper’ features an airborne Dwayne Johnson

Action movie set for summer release in 3D

The trailer for the movie Skyscraper doesn’t show much of Surrey, it turns out.

Scenes for the Dwayne Johnson action flick were filmed at Surrey City Hall last fall, and the trailer was released in early February.

The movie itself – in 3D, by Universal Pictures – will be shown in theatres starting July 13, according to imdb.com.

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO)

Neve Campbell also stars in the movie, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

In the Legendary Entertainment-produced movie, Johnson plays Will Sawyer, a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers.

“On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it,” says a plot synopsis at skyscrapermovie.com. “A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.”

Parts of the movie were filmed at Surrey City Hall Plaza last October, with a helicopter used in the action.

READ MORE:

VIDEO: ‘The Rock’ and Neve Campbell shown on ‘Skyscraper’ film set in Surrey

VIDEO: ‘The Rock’ thanks Mayor Hepner after filming in Surrey

