Mud Bay Blues Band.

Trailblazing band back at Surrey venue two months after fire doused last gig

Mud Bay Blues Band celebrates 40 years of rocking a hybrid sound

Last time Mud Bay Blues Band was booked to play the Flamingo in Surrey, a fire in a hotel room doused those plans.

The band is back for a second try this Saturday night (June 9), when the quintet plans to celebrate 40 years of rocking a hybrid sound that borrows from the blues, roots, country and soul.

The band features singer/harmonica player Mud Bay Slim (aka Harold Arnold) with cohorts Murphy Farrell (drums), Mark Branscombe (vocals, guitar), Dennis Ingvaldson (bass) and Randall T. Carpenter (vocals, guitar, mandolin).

“We used to be about the loosest band around,” Slim told Peace Arch News in February. “It took us about 30 years to tighten it up, but now we’re getting compliments that we’re the tightest band people have heard.

“We’ve got four songwriters in the band and three vocalists – it’s not all about one person, which is a little unusual.”

On April 14, a fire in one of the rooms at Whalley’s Flamingo Hotel caused enough smoke and water damage to close the hotel’s Byrd bar, where Mud Bay Blues Band was set to perform that Saturday night, and tenants were forced out of their rooms.

This coming Saturday night, the band will play the Flamingo’s lounge venue. Tickets are $15 for the 19-and-over gig. Details are posted at showpass.com/mud-bay-40-years.

North Delta happenings: week of May 31

'Doors Open' at Surrey venues Saturday, including 17 new ones

Annual event offers first public tour of city's award-winning Biofuel Facility

Alcohol suspected in Delta crash that killed 19-year-old woman

Two young women had been stopped along Highway 17A when their vehicle was struck by another

VIDEO: Surrey motorist trapped after vehicle rolls over, knocks down power lines

One person rescued

Surrey pageant contestant's goal is to give back

Cheryl Schindler, 47, says she will use the platform to promote Big Sisters of BC

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

'There's a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk'

Indigenous mom speaks out after son's braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of Masset on Saturday afternoon

Defiant medical marijuana supplier says B.C. city 'afraid of me'

Owner of non-profit issues challenge to Nelson officials

