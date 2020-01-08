The Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic production on stage, as shown on queenitsakindamagic.com. Showtime Australia’s show will tour Canada in the spring and summer of 2020, with a date at Surrey Arts Centre on July 10.

Touring show to bring Queen concert ‘magic’ of 1986 to Surrey

Cross-Canada tour includes a July date at the arts centre

A show that recreates Queen’s 1986 world-tour concert is coming to Surrey next summer, on July 10.

Surrey Arts Centre is among venues on a tour by Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic, a production that promises 20 of the British band’s greatest rock hits.

“Painstaking attention has been paid to all the music – the iconic voice of Mercury, the amazing guitar solos of May and the groundbreaking Rock harmonies,” raves a post at queenitsakindamagic.com. “And with state-of-the-art sound and lighting and authentic costumes, this is as close as you’ll ever get to the real thing!”

Booked by Showtime Australia, show ticket info is posted to the City of Surrey’s box office, tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566. Adult tickets are priced at $69.10.

The cross-Canada tour next spring and summer includes 32 dates, from New Brunswick to British Columbia. In addition to Surrey, other B.C. stops in July 2020 are Vernon, Kamloops, Penticton, Chilliwack, Courtenay, Maple Ridge, Victoria, Campbell River and Nanaimo.

The show’s director, John Van Grisven, has assembled a “fresh new cast” featuring South African musician Dominic Warren in the role of Freddie Mercury. He performs lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage with “all the wit, charm and flamboyant stage presence of the legend himself,” according to a tour press release posted to the show’s website. “Michael Dickens as iconic drummer Roger Taylor and Andre Van Der Merwe performing as bass hero John Deacon are also new to the mammoth production. Accomplished Australian guitarist Richard Baker will be returning to the stage taking on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May.”

