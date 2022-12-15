A scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” (Photo: Youtube.com)

A scene from the new movie “Avatar: The Way of the Water.” (Photo: Youtube.com)

‘Touch, sight, sound, smell’ at one theatre in Metro Vancouver showing new ‘Avatar’ movie

Cineplex is rolling out 4DX technology at 7 theatres across Canada, including Metropolis in Burnaby

With the new “Avatar: The Way of the Water” movie on screen, B.C.’s first 4DX auditorium opens Thursday (Dec. 15) at Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis in Burnaby.

Audiences can “fully escape into their movie while engaging all of their senses, including touch, sight, sound and smell,” Cineplex says in a news release.

The system’s technology, developed by CJ 4DPLEX, is said to offer “a multi-sensory cinematic experience incorporating on-screen visuals with synchronized motion seats as well as environmental effects such as water, wind, fog, scent, snow and more, to enhance the action on screen.”

Cineplex is rolling out 4DX at seven theatres across Canada, starting in 2016 with a theatre in Toronto, and to date, there are more than 783 4DX auditoriums around the world, in 69 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX also owns ScreenX, which offers a 270-degree panoramic experience at 15 Cineplex locations in Canada.

• MOVIE REVIEW: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is a big-screen blast.

James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a 20th Century Studios release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association for “partial nudity, intense action, sequences of strong violence, some strong language.” Running time: 192 minutes.


