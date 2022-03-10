‘Totally Twain’ to play Cloverdale Legion in April

The music of Shania Twain is coming to Cloverdale in April.

“Totally Twain,” a Shania Twain tribute band, will play the Cloverdale Legion April 9.

The tribute band consists of Michelle Reid on vocals, Wally Kozakow on bass, Steve Goodall on guitar, and Frank Dato on drums.

Reid says she’s been singing Twain’s hits for many years in her other acts and it seemed like a natural progression for her to transform that passion into a Shania tribute band.

“I have loved Shania Twain’s music throughout her career and have always enjoyed covering her songs through various bands I’ve played with,” Reid explains. “Shania has a beautiful tone to her voice and her delivery of songs has always inspired me.

“She’s a class act and I am very grateful to be able to pay tribute to an iconic Canadian artist.”

Reid says she strives to provide a “full Shania experience” for people who come to her shows, complete “with audience participation and a lot of fun.”

She’ll play twenty of Twain’s biggest hits at the Legion, which will include “toe tapping and hand clapping fun.”

“Our goal is to bring a Shania experience to our audiences with a splash of Vegas—dazzling costumes, live band, and dance floor—a night they won’t forget!”

She said the timing of the show was planned with an end to pandemic measures in mind.

“This show is suitable for all age groups, couples, and of course a great girls night out.”

Tickets are 25 bucks and are on sale at the Cloverdale Legion as well as online at totallytwain.brownpapertickets.com.

Showtime is 8 p.m.



