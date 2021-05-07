Top-10 ‘Maxim’ magazine contest model got her start in Surrey

A model who got her start in Surrey is in the running to be on the cover of Maxim magazine.

Kajal Kumar is a top-10 contestant in the group stage of the “Covergirl Contest,” based on online voting, with the top-five reveal to come Thursday, May 13. Her votes are collected on maximcovergirl.com/2021/kajal.

“I made it to the top 10 in first place,” noted Kumar, born in Fiji and now a corporate accountant in Vancouver.

The contest winner will earn $25,000 and “a lavish photo shoot with legendary photographer Gilles Bensimon and receive worldwide recognition” in the New York-based men’s magazine.

“If I won, I would choose to do the shoot in Fiji and use some of the prize money to start a charity in Fiji to help kids with education, housing and medicine,” Kumar told the Now-Leader.

She started acting in commercials at age 10, and began working in television as well.

“I started off modelling in Surrey,” Kumar explained. “Because I am 5’1”, I never thought modelling was an avenue that I could pursue, but Surrey taught me different. I started doing wedding shows as well as still photography and music videos and therefore Surrey will always hold a place in my heart.”

Kumar’s contest webpage reveals her secret talent: “I can apply mascara without opening my mouth.”

A paid “Warrior Vote” on her page will benefit the Homes for Wounded Warriors Foundation, “which is an amazing cause,” Kumar says.

On social media, look for Kumar on Instagram.com/kaajal_doll.



