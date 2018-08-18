TONIGHT: Grand finale of Concerts at the Pier

The stage is set for the grand finale of the free TD Concerts at the Pier series, presented by the White Rock BIA in partnership with the City of White Rock, and sponsored by TD Canada Trust.
The summer series wraps up this evening at East Beach, with performances set to stage at 7 p.m.
Highlighted will be the environmentally-inspired folk-rock of South Surrey’s own The Wilds (featuring the multiple musical talents of Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) and The Northern Pikes.
Hey White Rock – see you tonight!!!!!! 😊👍 https://t.co/qMYKvfQ4BS
— The Northern Pikes (@northernpikes) August 18, 2018
The grande finale of the TD Concerts at the Pier is tonight! Catch The Northern Pikes on the Main Stage near @whiterockcity's Totem Park and get ready to rock out … 80s style!! @WhiteRock_BIA Photo: Maynes Group via IG https://t.co/dyHSkcVwic #explorewhiterock pic.twitter.com/heKM8m1bf1
— Explore White Rock (@Explore_WR) August 18, 2018