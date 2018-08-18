TONIGHT: Grand finale of Concerts at the Pier

The stage is set for the grand finale of the free TD Concerts at the Pier series, presented by the White Rock BIA in partnership with the City of White Rock, and sponsored by TD Canada Trust.

The summer series wraps up this evening at East Beach, with performances set to stage at 7 p.m.

Highlighted will be the environmentally-inspired folk-rock of South Surrey’s own The Wilds (featuring the multiple musical talents of Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) and The Northern Pikes.

Hey White Rock – see you tonight!!!!!! 😊👍 https://t.co/qMYKvfQ4BS — The Northern Pikes (@northernpikes) August 18, 2018