TONIGHT: Eagle Eyes to headline Concerts for the Pier in White Rock

Concerts for the Pier returns to the White Rock waterfront this evening.

Headlining entertainment is to feature Eagles tribute band, Eagle Eyes. The opening act is to be The Beatles tribute band, The Fab Fourever.

Music is to kick off at 7 p.m. at Totem Park on East Beach.

Although the concert is free, there will be opportunities to donate at the series. Money collected is to be dedicated to the reconstruction of White Rock’s iconic pier, which was destroyed in a windstorm Dec. 20.

Dates remaining for the season include July 25, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park (Babe Gurr, Jim Byrnes); Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (Duelling Pianos, Dr. Strangelove) and Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park (Fionn, The Crash Test Dummies).

If you’re planning on attending tonight’s concert and wish to share photos with the community, please email editorial@peacearchnews.com