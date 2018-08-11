TONIGHT: Concerts at the Pier to take place at Five Corners

Abra Cadabra – saluting the ever-popular sounds of Abba – will join the Piano Man’s nostalgic tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John as the next attraction in the TD Concerts at the Pier series, Aug. 11 at Five Corners.

There are two shows left in the free TD Concerts at the Pier summer series, continuing at two temporary locations – Totem Plaza at White Rock’s East Beach and Five Corners – while work continues on Memorial Park.

Next concert in the series – presented by the White Rock BIA in partnership with the City of White Rock, and sponsored by TD Canada Trust – will be a ’70s-’80s nostalgia fest, featuring Abra Cadabra, a tribute to Abba and The Piano Man, a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John, set to rock Five Corners on Saturday, Aug. 11.

Grand finale of the series will be on Aug. 18, at East Beach, will highlight the environmentally-inspired folk-rock of South Surrey’s own The Wilds (featuring the multiple musical talents of Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright) and The Northern Pikes.

