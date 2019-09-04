Tiësto in 2017 at a music festival in Germany, in a photo posted to wikipedia.org.

MUSIC

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s big CONTACT music fest this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

In Vancouver this winter, a two-day event billed as “Canada’s largest indoor music festival” will feature performances by Tiësto, Major Lazer, Kaskade, Rezz and others.

The lineup for this year’s CONTACT fest was announced Wednesday (Sept. 4) by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, for the post-Christmas dates of Dec. 27 and 28 at BC Place.

Blueprint and Live Nation also present the annual FVDED in the Park music festival, held at Surrey’s Holland Park every July.

For CONTACT, tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, at contact-festival.com.

“CONTACT is Canada’s largest indoor music festival hosting more than 34,000 guests annually and featuring state-of-the-art technical production, pyro, and lighting across two stages,” notes a press release.

Two-day early-bird festival passes start at $169.95, plus service charges, “with payment plan options available.”

Tiësto (the “Godfather of EDM”) will make his first appearance at the festival.

Over the past two decades, Tiësto “has remained one of the world’s most enduring and award-winning dance artists. Joining Tiësto as headliners are electronic dance music duo, Major Lazer, comprised of producer Diplo and DJ Walshy Fire as well as Grammy-nominated electronic producer, Kaskade and Canadian DJ, Rezz who released her latest album in July.

“This year’s all ages event will also feature performances from “Losing It” DJ Fisher, Dutch producer San Holo, and more.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Langley resident crowned Miss Canada Petite International

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s Salish Secondary welcomes first graduating class

No solution in the works to transit, traffic woes

Discover how Surrey’s heritage heart has changed over 100 years at upcoming talk

Upcoming talk reveals the changes that Cloverdale’s Heritage Campus have undergone

How Surrey’s Glen Foll became a hockey legend in Australia

‘I got to play in a lot of places you wouldn’t expect to have hockey’

Surrey man dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP pensions will be transferable to new police force, city says

Mayor Doug McCallum says he expects up to 60 per cent of RCMP members to join new force

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Tiësto, Major Lazer to headline Vancouver’s CONTACT festival this winter

‘Canada’s largest indoor music festival’ at BC Place in December

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

UPDATED: Abbotsford teen was victim of fatal car crash in Chilliwack

School district deploying additional counsellors and staff for grieving students

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

Most Read