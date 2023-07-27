BOOKS

These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Oldest among them is St. Helen’s church, built in 1911 on the Old Yale Wagon Road

Nine Surrey-area buildings are featured in a new “Exploring Vancouver” book written by Harold Kalman and Robin Ward, longtime chroniclers of the region.

Harbour Publishing’s fifth-edition guidebook offers 400-plus entries and 10 self-guided tours highlighting “significant buildings from all eras in the city and its metro region, and feature new projects that transform the skyline more radically than ever before.”

Starting deep into the book, on page 329, the Surrey-area buildings profiled are St. Helen’s Anglican Church, Surrey City Hall/Civic Plaza, Surrey City Centre Library, Simon Fraser University Sustainable Energy and Engineering Building, Coast Capital Savings headquarters, Canada Revenue Agency, Surrey Memorial Hospital Emergency Department and Critical Care Tower, BC RCMP Divisional Headquarters and Surrey Nature Centre/Green Timbers Urban Forest.

Oldest of the structures is St. Helen’s church, built in 1911 on the Old Yale Wagon Road (now Old Yale Road, at 128 Street), on land gifted by Surrey pioneer Walter James Walker. “The site afforded a panorama across to New Westminster and up and down the river,” the authors note. “Navigation was aided by a beacon once housed in the church bell tower’s octagonal turret.”

Surrey City Hall is noted for its geothermal district energy system with 406 boreholes, each 76 metres deep (“the largest of its kind in Canada”), and the adjacent library “is like an auditorium with a sweeping spiral of galleries — a theatre of books, digital learning and community gathering.”

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)

On King George Boulevard, the cruise ship-like Coast Capital building is described as “dynamic” and the first of the complexes at the transit hub there.

Located across the street, the Canada Revenue Agency building, opened in 1999, “drifted into view like a mirage of modernism, bringing sophistication to the strip mall zone that was King George Highway,” since rebranded Boulevard.

The RCMP’s provincial HQ, meantime, is a noted as a “fully integrated post-disaster facility delivered as a public-private partnership by the federal government and a consortium led by Bouygues Building Canada.”

Also at Green Timbers, Surrey Nature Centre is featured as a resource for education and recreation in the forest, created in 1930 after the last old-growth trees were logged. “The Sky Room interpretive space is in a smartly repurposed instrustrial shed,” the authors note. “The centre includes a stand of trees from the inaugural planting and an associated arboretum.”

In paperback, “Exploring Vancouver: Ten Tours of the City and its Buildings” is priced at $29.95 on harbourpublishing.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ArchitectureBooks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rock singer Paul Rodgers records new ‘Midnight Rose’ album with fellow B.C. musicians

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs U8 Tadpole team stand for a pic after winning a silver medal in North Delta’s Summer Wrap Up tournament, held from July 20 - 23 in North Delta. It was the squad’s third medal in as many tournaments after winning two golds in a row. The coaches in the back row are (left to right): Steven Washi, Shawn Stroh, Matt Pelzer (head coach), and Ryan Payment. (Photo submitted: Kimberly Stroh)
Cloverdale U8 Spurs cap season with silver

Top left: Police investigating a shooting in Newton that sent a man to hospital Monday afternoon are working to determine if this burned van was involved. (Screenshot from video from Shane MacKichan), Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announces that council has voted to keep the RCMP as the police of jurisdiction in Surre on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Surrey Police Service Chief Constable Norm Lipinski talks to media in Surrey on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Fleetwood Park takes on Enver Creek in the final of the Surrey RCMP Classic against Fleetwood Parkin Surrey on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Enver Creek won 69- 68 in the final seconds. (Photo: Anna Burns), Ayodeji in the Higher Ground Dance Battle at Car Free Day in Surrey on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns), Roughly 22 Surrey firefighters battled a blaze with heavy smoke and flames in a vacant building in Whalley Sunday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

The Coast Capital Savings building in Surrey, on King George Boulevard. (Photo: wikimedia.org)
These 9 ‘significant buildings’ in Surrey are showcased in expanded ‘Exploring Vancouver’ book

Metro Vancouver Transit Police car. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Three arrested for violent ‘unprovoked’ attack near Surrey SkyTrain station