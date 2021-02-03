The Weeknd.

The Weeknd.

MUSIC

The Weeknd details pair of Vancouver concert dates to launch 2022 world tour

Toronto-born ‘Blinding Lights’ singer showcased during Super Bowl

Canada’s “Blinding Lights” singer will kick off a 2022 world concert tour in Vancouver.

The Weeknd’s 104-date “After Hours” tour starts at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with two shows, Jan. 14-15, 2022, on the venue’s “Pepsi Live” stage, according to news releases sent by Live Nation Canada and record label UMC Music on Wednesday (Feb. 3).

Tickets are on sale at TheWeeknd.com/Tour.

On Sunday (Feb. 7), The Weeknd plays the Super Bowl halftime show.

It’s been a big year for the Toronto-born musician, 30, whose “Blinding Lights” song has been a massive hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. The track has enjoyed a record-breaking 47th week in the Top 10 and 38th week in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

• RELATED STORY: Roof of BC Place a stage for performers during online music festival

The coming tour includes a handful of rescheduled dates shifting from 2021 to be a part of the After Hours World Tour in 2022.

The Weekend is also set to release “The Highlights” on Feb. 5, as “a way to present some of (his) most notable works in one place,” Live Nation says. “While this isn’t a ‘Greatest Hits” album, it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist’s best and favorite work.”

Back in 2015, The Weeknd headlined the inaugural FVDED in the Park music festival held in Surrey at Holland Park, not long after “Can’t Feel My Face” was released as the first big pop hit for the man, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye.

CLICK HERE to read Live Nation’s news release.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$500,000 more funds available to struggling B.C. musicians amid COVID pandemic

Just Posted

Pixabay image
SBoT calls for widespread rapid testing, enhanced contact tracing to fight coronavirus

‘Though not perfect,’ CEO Anita Huberman notes, these ‘can be a key public health tool to mitigate COVID-19’

Hockey broadcaster Jim Hughson, left, a South Surrey resident, interviews Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green at the 2019 Nite of Champions gala. (Tom Zillich photo)
KidSport’s Nite of Champions gala to go virtual for 2021

Shea Weber, Travis Green and Scott Neidermayer to be among speakers at March 9 event

Google Maps screenshot taken at 7:06 a.m.
TRAFFIC: Crash on Highway 1 in Langley clogging traffic all the way to Abbotsford

Crash at 264th Street has vehicles backed up to Mt. Lehman Road

The Surrey RCMP is investigating its third suspected drug-impaired driving incident this week, following a serious crash in Newton Friday evening (Jan. 29). At least three vehicles were involved in the crash near Highway 10 and 152nd Street on Friday. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
OUR VIEW: Great, there’s a new road menace to worry about

Driver who left path of destruction in his wake given shot of Narcan to bring him back, police say

Google Maps image of 96 Avenue and 137 Street, Surrey
ZYTARUK: If someone is down on a sidewalk, you help them for God’s sake

Surrey sisters remind us that we are all our brother’s keeper

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, people march with those who say they are members of the Proud Boys as they attend a rally in Washington in support of President Donald Trump. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Carolyn Kaster,
Proud Boys, other extreme right-wing groups, among 13 added to Canada’s terror list

The storming of Capitol Hill in Washington last month spurred calls for Canada to add the Proud Boys to the list

Mounties in Burnaby are investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was struck early Monday morning. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Pedestrian lay unconscious in ditch for half-hour after being struck by car: RCMP

The injured victim of only got the help he needed after regaining consciousness and calling 911

(Black Press Media files)
Elderly Vancouver woman dies after assault at home by men dressed as cops; 2 suspects arrested

Both men were arrested in East Vancouver

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Greater Victoria high school student Josiah Plett, 17, will attempt to break three Guinness World Records involving hula hooping and solving Rubik’s cubes in mid-February. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
VIDEO: BC teen tackles 3 world records solving Rubik’s cubes while hula hooping

Josiah Plett, 17, attempting to break three records in February

hiring
Stats Canada hiring locals to count every person in the country for 2021 census

Stats Canada to hire 32,000 people to collect census data

Rescue crews aided a snowboarder who had ducked the ropes behind the Sky Chair at Cypress Mountain into dangerous avalanche territory on Tuesday night. (Facebook/North Shore Rescue)
Missing snowboarder rescued on Cypress Mountain as search crews warn of avalanche risk

Tuesday night’s rescue was the SAR team’s second rescue in less than two weeks in the area

Hope Search and Rescue aided in finding a skier near the Coquihalla summit on Monday night. (Contributed)
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit

Hope, Chilliwack and Central Fraser Valley SAR dispatched

Sophie made it through a harrowing situation of three trips to Nanaimo for emergency vet care. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Sophie the pot-gobbling puppy’s problems put in the past

B.C. dog back to her energetic self after eating discarded drugs leads to three trips to the vet

Most Read