Cinderella

As usual, FVGSS A Musical Theatre Company is first out of the gate with a Christmas pantomime this season.

This year’s production, Cinderella – featuring an energetic cast, plenty of slapstick family fun and a full score of favourite songs from the ’70s – will play at the main stage of Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave., in 7:30 p.m. performances Nov. 27, 28, 29 and Dec. 4, 5 and 6; plus, 2:30 p.m. matinees on Nov. 30, and Dec. 1, 7 and 8.

Tickets are available online at fvgss.org or by phone, at 604-501-5566.

Kent St. Choristers

Guaranteed to get anyone into the seasonal spirit is the Kent Street Choristers Christmas concert, Tis the Season for Singing, this Thursday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at White Rock Baptist Church, 1657 140 St.

Tickets ($15, children younger than 12 years old free) are available at the Kent Street Activity Centre or from any choir member.

Call 604-541-2231 for more information.

White Rock Legion

White Rock Legion Branch 8 (2290 152 St.) maintains a busy schedule of Friday and Saturday entertainment, plus special events, paint nights and line dancing, a regular Howlin’ Tuesdays jam (7 p.m. to midnight) and Sunday afternoon entertainment (3-7 p.m.), while its famed MacKarino’s Kitchen is open Wednesday through Saturday.

This weekend’s Friday and Saturday band (7-11 p.m.) is Vinyl (Nov. 29 and 30). Call 604-531-2422.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s popular intimate recording studio/live concert venue Blue Frog Studios (1328 Johnston Rd.) continues to promote concerts by world-class touring talents – including local and Lower Mainland-based acts.

There are still tickets available for the second show this Friday (Nov. 29, 9:15 p.m.) for Surrey-raised Canadian country star Lisa Brokop’s A Classic Country Christmas.

In more than 25 years of touring, this is the first time that Brokop – now a resident of Nashville, but a frequent visitor to the Peninsula – has presented a show of primarily holiday music.

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, I Heard The Bells, Shake Me I Rattle and What A Wonderful Beginning are among the classics to be featured in the concert, which will also include some sing-a-long audience participation.

Tickets are $47 including service charge.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, there are also still tickets available for the second (9:15 p.m.) show for the Daniel Wesley Band – highlighting songs from the new album, Beach Music. Tickets are $52.

And coming up on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., gypsy jazz group Van Django will present its swinging tribute to Christmas, Cool Yule (tickets $47).

Joining violinist Cameron Wilson, guitarist Budge Schachte, guitarist/cellist Finn Manniche and bassist Brent Gubbels will be stellar vocalist L.J. Mounteney for tunes ranging from I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Let it Snow, Silent Night and Silver Bells to Christmas Time is Here – all with a touch of the Django Reinhardt/Hot Club of France style.

For tickets and more information, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Club 240

Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (TMG, formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Friday and Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.

Next TMG dance is this Friday, Nov. 29, featuring the Jazz Age tribute Countdown to the ’20s with yours truly, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers.

The eight-piece all-star Boulevardiers – the only ensemble in the Lower Mainland specializing in the authentic sound of the Prohibition era of the 1920s and early 1930s from original period dance band orchestrations – will highlight such vintage classics as Charleston, It Had To Be You, Puttin’ On The Ritz and Dream A Little Dream Of Me, along with signature pieces as The Birth of the Blues and Boulevard of Broken Dreams.

Featured will be Tom Shorthouse (trumpet), Jeremy Berkman (trombone), Tony Sheppard (alto sax and clarinet), Graham Howell (tenor sax and clarinet), Kerry O’ Donovan (piano), Jazz Palley (bass) and John Cody (drums).

Tickets for all TMG dances ($20) are on sale at brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office (604-535-1043).

St. Mark’s concerts

While St. Mark’s Anglican Church (12953 20 Ave.) is not presenting the Journey of Christmas outdoor display this year, it will celebrate the season with two special Christmas concerts.

At 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, the Young People’s Operatic Society of Surrey, directed by Elizabeth Gilchrist (new musical director at St. Mark’s), will present A Dickens Christmas.

A cast of 30 society members will portray various Dickens characters, with interlude songs by the society chorus and special guests, the St. Mark’s Choir.

Tickets ($22, $18 seniors and students) are available at the door with proceeds to both the society and the St. Mark’s Syrian Refugee Fund.

And on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m., well-known operatic/show-tune singers Debra Da Vaughn and Chris Simmons and their daughter Cassandra – only eight but already distinguishing herself as a singer – will present a program of traditional Christmas songs and some Broadway favourites.

Tickets ($15) are available at the door, with proceeds to benefit the Surrey Food Bank.

Traditional Jazz

The White Rock Traditional Jazz Society presents the highly danceable early 20th century jazz of the New Orleans, Chicago and New York idioms each Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Club 240 (Crescent Legion branch, 2643 128 St).

Coming up are the White Rock Rhythm Kings (Dec. 1), the Grand Slam Jazz Band (Dec. 8), Scott Robertson’s Swing Patrol (Dec. 15) and the WRTJS Christmas Party with Gerry Green and the Crescent City Shakers (Dec. 22).

Admission (at the door) is $12; $10 for WRTJS members.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter