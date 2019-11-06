Stella Maris Remembrance
Good Shepherd Church, 2250 150 St., is the venue for the Stella Maris Concert Choir’s annual Remembrance concert, Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
Joining the choir, directed by Trudi Stammer, will be two guest trumpeters – Daeyong Ra, whose exemplary playing has ensured his place as a regular participant in the Stella Maris Remembrance concerts, and upcoming trumpet star Johann Meyer, a Semiahmoo Secondary senior currently studying with Vincent Vohradsky, who has already created a stir in both classical and jazz band circles.
The choir’s musical reflection on both war and peace – reliving the grief of the past, but also focusing on hope for the future – will include a setting of John McCrae’s classic First World War poem In Flanders Fields, along with For The Fallen, by British composer Douglas Guest, which takes its words from a poem written in 1914 by Laurence Binyon.
Among new pieces presented by the choir will be I Dreamed Of Rain by Jan Garrett, arranged by local composer Larry Nickel, and God Be In My Head by Robert G. Farrell, based on the Celtic prayer from the Sarum Primer.
Admission is by donation at the door.
First Capital Chorus
Tickets are still available for Langley-based First Capital Chorus’ upcoming Remembrance show.
This year’s show, on Saturday, Nov. 9 (at 2 and 7 p.m.), at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20 Ave., promises to be a particularly special event.
Remembering the D-Day Invasion of 75 years ago that turned the tide of the Second World War, the show features distinguished broadcaster and newsman George Garrett as MC, the ever-impressive singing of the First Capital group (now a mixed chorus) and quartets, and a special guest appearance by jump jazz stylist Diane Lines (pianist and former vocalist with Dal Richards).
Also included will be a special appearance by D-Day Omaha Beach navy veteran Bill Cameron (previously profiled in Peace Arch News) and liberated Dutch resident Kees Koster (both Peninsula residents, who will be interviewed by Garrett), plus a significant display of D-Day memorabilia.
Tickets ($20, forces veterans free) are available from the Pelican Rouge, Central Plaza and the Crescent Coffee House (formerly The Wired Monk) in Crescent Beach, or from Denny O’Donovan at 604-536-7983.
For more information, visit firstcapitalchorus.org
White Rock Legion
White Rock Legion Branch 8 (2290 152 St.) special Remembrance Day line-up on Nov. 11 includes Twice Shy’s 1940s show featuring swing dancers (1:30 p.m.), a Tribute to the Legends of the ’50s and ’60s (2:30-5:30 p.m.) and Cheek To Cheek’s ’50s-’60s show (7-11 p.m.).
The legion maintains a busy schedule of Friday and Saturday entertainment, plus special events, paint nights and line dancing, a regular Howlin’ Tuesdays jam (7 p.m. to midnight) and Sunday afternoon entertainment (3-7 p.m.), while its famed MacKarino’s Kitchen is open Wednesday through Saturday.
Friday and Saturday bands coming up (7-11 p.m.) include Cheek To Cheek (Nov. 8 and 9) and Mitzfitz (Nov. 15 and 16).
For more, call 604-531-2422.
Club 240
Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (TMG, formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Friday and Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.
Next TMG dance is Friday, Nov. 8, featuring the music of House Special – a five-piece band of seasoned professionals who’ve played everywhere from the Yale Hotel to the Merritt Mountain Music Festival, with a playlist that includes everything from Stevie Wonder to Neil Young and the blues.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, music is by former White Rock musician Chris Noel with the energetic retro jump blues sound and his all-star Burning House Band, featuring renowned guitar ace Brandon Isaac (note: as this show is not presented by TMG, tickets, $20, are available at the legion box office or at the door).
Upcoming on the TMG dance schedule are local faves The Ocean Park Wailers (Nov. 15); the Chicago-style Copper Crow Blues Band (Nov. 22) and the Jazz Age tribute Countdown to the `20s with yours truly, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers (Nov. 29).
Tickets for all TMG dances are on sale at brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office.