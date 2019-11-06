Contributed photo Cheek to Cheek’s ‘50s-’60s show will be one of the featured acts celebrating Remembrance Day at White Rock Legion Branch 8 all afternoon and evening on Monday (Nov. 11).

Stella Maris Remembrance

Good Shepherd Church, 2250 150 St., is the venue for the Stella Maris Concert Choir’s annual Remembrance concert, Sunday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.

Joining the choir, directed by Trudi Stammer, will be two guest trumpeters – Daeyong Ra, whose exemplary playing has ensured his place as a regular participant in the Stella Maris Remembrance concerts, and upcoming trumpet star Johann Meyer, a Semiahmoo Secondary senior currently studying with Vincent Vohradsky, who has already created a stir in both classical and jazz band circles.

The choir’s musical reflection on both war and peace – reliving the grief of the past, but also focusing on hope for the future – will include a setting of John McCrae’s classic First World War poem In Flanders Fields, along with For The Fallen, by British composer Douglas Guest, which takes its words from a poem written in 1914 by Laurence Binyon.

Among new pieces presented by the choir will be I Dreamed Of Rain by Jan Garrett, arranged by local composer Larry Nickel, and God Be In My Head by Robert G. Farrell, based on the Celtic prayer from the Sarum Primer.

Admission is by donation at the door.

First Capital Chorus

Tickets are still available for Langley-based First Capital Chorus’ upcoming Remembrance show.

This year’s show, on Saturday, Nov. 9 (at 2 and 7 p.m.), at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20 Ave., promises to be a particularly special event.

Remembering the D-Day Invasion of 75 years ago that turned the tide of the Second World War, the show features distinguished broadcaster and newsman George Garrett as MC, the ever-impressive singing of the First Capital group (now a mixed chorus) and quartets, and a special guest appearance by jump jazz stylist Diane Lines (pianist and former vocalist with Dal Richards).

Also included will be a special appearance by D-Day Omaha Beach navy veteran Bill Cameron (previously profiled in Peace Arch News) and liberated Dutch resident Kees Koster (both Peninsula residents, who will be interviewed by Garrett), plus a significant display of D-Day memorabilia.

Tickets ($20, forces veterans free) are available from the Pelican Rouge, Central Plaza and the Crescent Coffee House (formerly The Wired Monk) in Crescent Beach, or from Denny O’Donovan at 604-536-7983.

For more information, visit firstcapitalchorus.org

White Rock Legion

White Rock Legion Branch 8 (2290 152 St.) special Remembrance Day line-up on Nov. 11 includes Twice Shy’s 1940s show featuring swing dancers (1:30 p.m.), a Tribute to the Legends of the ’50s and ’60s (2:30-5:30 p.m.) and Cheek To Cheek’s ’50s-’60s show (7-11 p.m.).

The legion maintains a busy schedule of Friday and Saturday entertainment, plus special events, paint nights and line dancing, a regular Howlin’ Tuesdays jam (7 p.m. to midnight) and Sunday afternoon entertainment (3-7 p.m.), while its famed MacKarino’s Kitchen is open Wednesday through Saturday.

Friday and Saturday bands coming up (7-11 p.m.) include Cheek To Cheek (Nov. 8 and 9) and Mitzfitz (Nov. 15 and 16).

For more, call 604-531-2422.

Club 240

Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (TMG, formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Friday and Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.

Next TMG dance is Friday, Nov. 8, featuring the music of House Special – a five-piece band of seasoned professionals who’ve played everywhere from the Yale Hotel to the Merritt Mountain Music Festival, with a playlist that includes everything from Stevie Wonder to Neil Young and the blues.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, music is by former White Rock musician Chris Noel with the energetic retro jump blues sound and his all-star Burning House Band, featuring renowned guitar ace Brandon Isaac (note: as this show is not presented by TMG, tickets, $20, are available at the legion box office or at the door).

Upcoming on the TMG dance schedule are local faves The Ocean Park Wailers (Nov. 15); the Chicago-style Copper Crow Blues Band (Nov. 22) and the Jazz Age tribute Countdown to the `20s with yours truly, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers (Nov. 29).

Tickets for all TMG dances are on sale at brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office.

Blue Frog Studios

There’s a busy fall and winter schedule for music fans at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios, the city’s intimate venue for concerts by national and international touring acts, as well as local and B.C.-based artists.

On Nov. 8-9, dynamic eight-piece band The R & B Allstars take the stage.

On Nov. 15, R.E.S.P.E.C.T. brings together singer/percussionist Shannon Gaye with siblings Britt and Carly McKillip to celebrate such trailblazing female artists of soul and R & B as Aretha Franklin, Patti LaBelle, Dusty Springfield and Etta James, as well as contemporary artists such as Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys and Adele.

Accompanying them will be an all-star band led by pianist and producer Kristian Alexandrov.

And on Nov. 16 powerhouse trombonist Randy Oxford will present his second International Blues Show featuring such well-known musicians as Arsen Shomakov and Jon Gale (guitars and vocals) and Jim Widdifield (keyboards).

Visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.

Traditional Jazz

The White Rock Traditional Jazz Society presents the highly danceable early 20th century jazz of the New Orleans, Chicago and New York idioms each Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Club 240 (Crescent Legion branch, 2643 128 St).

Coming up Nov. 17 is a salute to key New Orleans jazz performer and composer Ferdinand ‘Jelly Roll’ Morton – who helped spark the early Vancouver jazz scene during a residency at the Patricia Hotel during 1919 – featuring celebrated current Vancouver jazz musician Jen Hodge (string bass and sousaphone) and her seven-piece All Star Jazz Band.

Admission (at the door) is $12 or $10 for WRTJS members.

Addictive Comedy

White Rock-based stand-up comedy training group Addictive Comedy will present the graduates of its September therapeutic comedy course in two showcase events M.C.’ed by comedian/program founder Lizzie Allan this month at the Elk’s Hall, 1469 George St.

Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. the early show will present comedians Rachael Balmer, Bob Foster, Siobhan Coates and Joey Magill, followed (at the 8:30 p.m. late shows) by comedians Gudrun Rowland, Janet Collins, Rachel Minor and John Cantafio.

On Nov. 23 it’s the turn of (early show) Corrie Mosier, Mara Rebiffe, Shaya Sy-Rantfors and Kamaldeep Dhaliwal, with (late show) Jennifer McConnell, Tanya Jones, Naomi Galinsky and Kay Koroll.

Tickets to each show are $15 per person. For more information, visit eventbrite.ca or contact Elaine at 604-6143142 or elaine@addictivecomedy.com

Open Mic

The Pelican Rouge Cafe (15142 North Bluff Rd., Central Plaza) features a regular live music/open mic evening 6 – 9 p.m. each Saturday.

Hosted by Dennis Peterson, the event provides a mix of music in a relaxing atmosphere, featuring homemade sandwiches, wraps and soups, baked goods, plus wine, beer and liqueurs.