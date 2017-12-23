Arts and Entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Kerri Norris, as pirate Queen Anne Bonney, and Alan Cedargreen, as Dame Vera, add to the zany fun of Ellie King’s traditional British-style panto, Sinbad, The Pirates and The Dinosaur, which continues at the ACT Arts Centre in Mission before moving to New Westminster’s Massey Theatre in January. (Stella Gardner photo).

WRPC Hunchback

There are still a few performances left for White Rock Players Club’s panto-ized version of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame – The Hunchback of Notre Panto,which runs until Dec. 30 at Coast Capital Playhouse, 1532 Johnston Rd.

Directed by Alex Lowe and Anne-Marie Zak from an original script by White Rock panto veteran Dave Baron, it’s a Roaring ’20s take on the medieval tale of Quasimodo, the deformed bellringer of Notre Dame cathedral (Ben Pilger) and his evil protector Cardinal Frollo (Kelly Thompson), which poses a timeless question – just what makes us human and what makes us monstrous?

Of course, there’s plenty of typical panto fun along the way, including an over-the-top dame, La Belle Chantefleure (Bryce Paul Mills), young poet Pierre Bonhomme (Samantha Silver), the beautiful Esmerelda (Juliana Peralta), Shenanigans the giraffe – White Rock’s patented variation on the panto animal – and plenty of topical White Rock references, along with a roundup of the year’s events in the traditional dame-comedian duet The Wonderful Year We Fell In Love.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m., with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Boxing Day (Dec. 26).

For tickets ($22, $15 children 12 and under), call 604-536-7535, or visit whiterockplayers.ca

Sinbad panto

Although it left Surrey Arts Centre after Boxing Day, there are still a few chances left to catch Ellie King’s latest panto for her Royal Canadian Theatre Society, Sinbad, The Pirates and The Dinosaur.

The show will play the ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge (Dec. 29-31) before moving to New Westminster’s Massey Theatre (Jan. 5-6).

The ocean-going tale of adventure, derring-do (and, most likely, derring-don’t) brings back all the zany fun, song and dance of traditional British pantomime, and features favourite ‘Dame’ Alan Cedargreen donning the wig, dress and greasepaint for one last time.

Also adding to the fun are such RCTC regulars as Jackie Bruce, Kerri Norris, Stephen Elchesen and James King.

Showtimes and tickets are available from 604-476-2787 (Maple Ridge), 604 521-5050 (New Westminster) or from rctheatreco.com

Art for Christmas

The exhibit and sale Art For Christmas continues at Mind and Matter Art Gallery, 13743 16 Ave., until Dec. 31.

Among potential gifts and stocking stuffers are pottery by Darrel Hancock, jewelry by Alicia Ballard, acrylics by Sandra Tomchuk, woodturning by Bob Gonzales, fabric art by Thelma Newbury, glassblowing by Robert Parker, oils by Robert McMurray, ceramics by Anita Lindbloom, fused glass by Val Eibert and watercolours by Millie Meerheimb.

The gallery is open daily from noon to 6 p.m. (except Christmas Day).

Wailers New Year

The Ocean Park Wailers are inviting Peninsula fans to get out their dancing shoes and rock, roll, waltz and stroll their way into 2018 at Club 240, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. (Royal Canadian Legion Crescent Branch, 2643 128 St.)

The band, featuring Mike Sheeshka (lead vocals and guitar), Kevin Irwin (lead guitar), Russ Froese (bass), Paul Sorbara (drums), Elliott Clarkson (sax) and the dynamite keyboards team of Jim Widdifield and Bill Brooks, covers everything from Joe Cocker to Rod Stewart and the Beatles, and can also throw in some country sounds, some R&B and a growing playlist of originals for good measure.

Tickets ($75) include prime rib dinner buffet (with seafood or vegetarian options), party favours and bubbly at midnight, and are available from the legion box office (604-535-1043) or www.club240.ca

Blues New Year

Hurry to get your tickets for the White Rock Blues Society’s popular New Year’s Eve celebration, this year featuring Jason Buie and his Blues Band.

The seventh annual event is very close to selling out at its usual venue, the Rhumba Room at the Pacific Inn Hotel, 1160 King George Blvd. (recently acquired by a subsidiary of Hilton Hotels).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, with a southern BBQ buffet at 8:30 followed by the show, in which the esteemed guitarist/vocalist and artistic director for the society will feature selections from his newest CD, Driftin’ Heart. Also included are party favours and champagne at midnight.

Tickets ($79) are available from www.brownpapertickets.com or 604-542-6515.

Pacific Showtime

The Pacific Showtime Men’s Chorus is a male voice harmony group of kindred spirits who love to sing, laugh it up and indulge their hammier instincts in annual musical productions, under the guidance of their director, keyboardist, writer and arranger, Jonathan Wiltse.

The group, which rehearses Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Church, 12953 20 Ave., continues to seek new members.

Singers are invited to attend rehearsals and, hopefully, join in.

For more, call 604-536-5292 or email leighand@shaw.ca

Kwantlen concerts

Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s ongoing series of KPU Music Faculty Showcase concerts at the Langley campus all have a White Rock-South Surrey angle.

The season continues Jan. 19 with the internationally acclaimed Borealis String Quartet (featuring Ocean Park’s Yuel Yawney).

As artists-in-residence, the Borealis quartet will again share their intense style of music-making with their audience.

The season wraps up on March 2 with CDelebration – an eclectic concert combining KPU jazz and classical performers and guests, and celebrating 25 years of music instruction at KPU. The evening will mark the official release of three new CDs, including Sun Songs by bassist (and well-known Semiahmoo Secondary alumnus) Jodi Proznick, and CDs featuring KPU’s Julia Nolan, saxophone, and Jane Hayes, piano (with violinist Joan Blackman and clarinetist Francois Houle).

All concerts are held in the KPU Langley auditorium, 20901 Langley Bypass.

Concerts begin at 7:30 pm.

Handel Society

The non-profit Handel Society of Music is celebrating its 51st year of music this season.

Based in Surrey and White Rock, the singers perform Baroque-era works and other choral compositions, with orchestra, under the baton of artistic director Johan Louwersheimer.

Rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at a new location: Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, 17473 60 Ave.

For more information on becoming a member, call 604-202-7801.