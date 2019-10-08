Z.inc Collective

Members of the Z.inc collective reconvene this month at the LandMark Pop-Uptown Gallery, Central Plaza, 15149 North Bluff Rd. for An Eventuality, a philosophic musing on just what constitutes a “lifespan.”

The work, by participating artists Elizabeth Carefoot (making her last local show appearance before retiring to Vancouver Island), Willa Downing, Lesley Garratt and Claire Moore, addresses biological life spans – with death as an undisputed eventuality – but also looks at the lifespans of inorganic materials and the implications for the planet.

Some explorations have been set in deep time, others in momentary experiences, they say.

The work covers drawing, printing, painting, stitching and sculpture, and artists will be on site during the exhibit to discuss the ramifications of the work.

An Eventuality runs until Oct. 26 with opening hours Thursday and Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

VSO Concert

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) will be in Surrey this week to present a program of classic Hungarian folk music combined with orchestral storytelling – Along the Danube: Strauss, Schubert, Brahms and Bartók.

The program, part of the Surrey Nights series (endowed by South Surrey’s Werner and Helga Höing) will be presented Friday (Oct. 11) at 8 p.m. at the Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), and repeated Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m., at the Orpheum Theatre as part of the Musically Speaking series.

Preceding the Surrey performance will be a special treat – a 7 p.m. concert featuring the VSO School of Music (SoM) Honour Jazz Combo, including students from Semiahmoo Secondary, the North Shore and Vancouver school districts, among two Semiahmoo Grade 11 Höing Scholarship recipients, trumpeter Johannes Lee Meyer and bassist Josh Vandenbroek.

The award-winning youth group – which has been participating in jazz workshops, ensembles and lessons at the SoM for many years – will perform repertoire by Cole Porter, Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Duke Ellington as well as original compositions and arrangements by the members of the VSO SoM faculty and student body.

The main program will open with Brahms’ famous Hungarian Dances, written after the composer’s first exposure to Gypsy, Romani and Hungarian music at the age of 20. Originally composed for four hands at one piano, the 21 lively dance tunes have since been arranged for a wide variety of instruments and ensembles.

Also featured in the concert will be violinist Guy Braunstein – the youngest person ever to be appointed concertmaster of the Berliner Philharmoniker in 2000 – bringing his intimate sound to Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s rich Second Violin Concerto.

Globe-trotting Viennese conductor Sascha Goetzel will lead the VSO in Johann Strass II’s charming Tales from the Vienna Woods, plus Franz Schubert’s ballet music from Rosamunde and Richard Strauss’ overture to Der Rosenkavalier. For more on the Surrey Nights series and tickets, visit vancouversymphony.ca

Dracula

As a Halloween treat, White Rock Players Club offers a variation on the classic vampire tale with a twist.

Dracula: The Bloody Truth, by Le Navet Bete and John Nicholson – which was first presented, to rave reviews, in Exeter, England, receives its B.C. premiere with the WRPC production, directed by Cathe Busswood, who helmed the very successful 2018 production of Harvey.

Abraham Van Helsing (Cale Walde, Harvey) enlists the aid of three enthusiastic – but unskilled – aides in telling the “true” story of Dracula, as distinct from the fictionalized version stolen by what he describes as the “dreadful money grabber” Bram Stoker.

Together they play a staggering 40 different characters – in various incomplete disguises – including Jonathan Harker (Ben Odberg, Surrey Little Theatre’s The Last Lifeboat); Mina (Lori Tych, Don’t Dress For Dinner) and Count Dracula (Eric Fortin, The Woman In Black, Harvey).

Dracula: The Bloody Truth runs Wednesday to Saturday from Oct. 9-26 (with preview nights on Oct. 9-10) at White Rock Playhouse, with 8 p.m. curtain and two Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets ($24, seniors and students $20) are available at the White Rock Players’ box office at the theatre (1532 Johnston Rd., 604-536-7535) or at whiterockplayers.ca

Club 240

Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.

Coming up Oct. 18 are the Gale Force Blues Piggies with special guest blues vocalist and powerhouse trombonist Randy Oxford (Oct. 18).

Tickets ($20) are on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office (604-535-1043), which is open daily from 4-9 p.m.