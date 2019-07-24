Contributed photo Legendary Vancouver-based blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes – with special guest, singer Babe Gurr – is the star attraction for this Thursday’s TD Concerts For The Pier at Memorial Park on White Rock’s waterfront.

TD Concerts

The TD Concerts For the Pier series of free outdoor concerts continues tomorrow night (Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m.) starring legendary blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes, plus special guest singer Babe Gurr, at Memorial Park on White Rock’s waterfront.

Still to come on the schedule are versatile party band Dr. Strangelove plus Duelling Pianos, Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (at the foot of Johnston Road, at Buena Vista Avenue)

Winding up the series will be the iconic Canadian rock band The Crash Test Dummies, with rising White Rock pop artists Fionn (Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris) Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park on East Beach.

Club 240

Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.

This Friday (July 26, at 8:30 p.m.) there will be a benefit dance for the Ride To Conquer Cancer featuring Band On The Run, playing hits of the ’60s, `70s, `80s and `90s.

Coming up on Friday, Aug. 9 – direct from Chicago – are Nigel Mack and The Blues Attack.

Tickets for Friday night dances (usually $20) are on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office (604-535-1043), which is open daily from 4-9 p.m.

Dancing at the pier

A new event being tried this year in White Rock is Dancing At The Pier – a series of two evening open-air summer dances with a Latin flair down by the waterfront overlooking Semiahmoo Bay.

This year’s Latin Dance Party, co-sponsored by the City of White Rock and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, will take place Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, Aug. 24 on a specially-imported 24-by-32-foot dance floor at Memorial Park, with DJ music provided by Hot Salsa Dance Zone.

The events are free but proceeds from a bag check and water-bottle sales will go toward the Friends of the Pier fundraising campaign.

Co-organizer Nora Hutt emphasizes the 6-10 p.m. evenings are about “people having fun, getting some exercise and just generally enjoying themselves,” and that no special dance knowledge is necessary.

But for those who would like a few pointers on dancing salsa-style, the events will include a mini dance lesson from 6-6:30 p.m. Social dancing is from 6:30-10 p.m., interrupted at 8 p.m. with a 20-minute performance segment spotlighting talented guest dancers.

For more information, visit the Facebook page for White Rock Dancing At The Pier or dancingatthepier.com

Blue Frog Studios

It’s a busy summer for music fans at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios, the city’s intimate venue for up-close concerts by national and international touring acts, as well as local and B.C.-based artists.

Coming up are The Matlen-Starsley Band, featuring former and current members of the Bryan Adams Band and the Black Moon Riders (July 27) and Byrd Dawg – billed as the ultimate tribute to the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel (Aug. 16).

Also on the schedule, for Aug. 23, is seven-piece Toronto band Raoul and the Big Time – led by actor/singer/harmonica player Raoul Bhaneja – in a show that also features special guests The Mojo Stars.

Outlaw Country with David James and Big River – a tribute to the music of longtime friends and musical collaborators Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings – is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24.

For more, visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s regular series of Sunday dances may be on hiatus at Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, but the sounds of live New Orleans and Chicago jazz and small-band swing can still be heard most Sundays, 2-5 p.m., at the venue, thanks to a new summer series by the society’s house band, veteran pianist, cornetist and vocalist Rice Honeywell Sr.’s Red Beans N’ Rice.

Honeywell’s elegantly rhythmic piano stylings and vocals are usually complemented by all-star sidemen Jim Armstrong on trumpet, Ray Batten on trombone, Gerry Green on clarinet and tenor sax, Don Ogilvie on guitar, Casey Tolhurst on bass and Scott Robertson on drums. The venue is at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10; $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

White Rock Legion

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 8 (White Rock) offers regular entertainment with live bands Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 p.m., running to 11:30 p.m. both nights, with a $5 cover charge for non-members coming into effect at 6 p.m.

On Tuesday nights from 7-11 p.m. Chris Charlton (of Coldwater and the Bootleggers) presents the ‘Howlin Tuesdays’ blues rock and country jam, open to the public with no cover charge.

On Sundays, music and dance events (with no cover charge) take place from 3-7 p.m.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. For more information on bands and upcoming events, call the legion office at 604-531-2422 during business hours, or the bar, at 604-531-4308.

Summer theatre

Tickets are on sale now – but should be booked early due to limited seating – for three summer theatre productions coming up on the Peninsula in August.

Peninsula Productions will present Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 drama of small-town life, Our Town, at its newly-revamped ‘black box’ theatre space next to the arena at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.), Aug. 9-24.

Directed by Rebecca Walters, the story of a fictional small town, Grover’s Corners between 1901 and 1913, will be told by actors Colleen Byberg, Hailey Conner, Ryan Kniel, Damion LeClair, Michelle Morris, David Underhill, Katie Voravong and Elliot Wesley.

Tickets are at brownpapertickets.com; for more information, visit penisulaproductions.org

Beach House Theatre (at Blackie Spit, Aug. 13-18) will present the Shakespeare classic Romeo and Juliet, directed by Candace Radcliffe and Abby Swansburg for evening performances at sunset, with daytime matinees of the family-friendly Love You Forever and More Munsch directed by Ian Harmon.

Helping tell the story of the star-crossed lovers of Verona are Vancouver actor Graham Miles (Romeo) and such popular Beach House company members as Marika Stanger (Juliet), Tom Gage (Friar Lawrence), Janine Guy (Lady Capulet) and Michelle Collier (playing the role of Montague, as revised to Lady Montague).

Playing multiple roles in the dramatization of favourite Robert Munsch tales are Sabrielle McCurdy-Foreman, Ella Storey and Steven Simpson.

Visit beachhousetheatre.org

Golden Cactus

Artist Chris MacClure is back at the White Rock waterfront after a long absence, for the new location of his, and partner Marilyn Hurst’s, Golden Cactus Studio Gallery, at 14833 Marine Dr.

It’s a combination of gallery, working studio and teaching workshop space.

Also, in combination with fellow West Beach gallery Art Couture, and the White Rock BIA, Golden Cactus is presenting West Beach Art Night Thursday evenings starting July 25, featuring their gallery artists, plus surprise visits and chats with guest artists, and wine sampling from local wineries.

Visit goldencactusstudio.com or call 604-839-3049.

David Patterson show

South Surrey artist David Patterson’s solo show Memories is the current feature at the Art Couture Gallery, 14819 Marine Dr.

Patterson, who specializes in colourful, stylized landscapes emphasizing flora in a natural environment, says he feels strongly that it’s important to show the real beauty of life and nature.

“The environment is taken for granted and the beauty seems to be missed,” he says in his artist’s statement.

“We need to remind ourselves of the natural forces out there and the harmony that needs to take place in order for this world to survive.”

For more information, call 604-385-2827.

Art of Colour

The artists group Uptown Art Affair presents The Art of Colour, running until July 27 at the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery, 15140 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza).

The exhibit features work by acrylic and oil painter Sherron Fairbairn and fibre artist Karen Kroeker, plus jewelry by Jacquie Alexander and music by Ron Fairbairn.

Opening hours are Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more, visit facebook.com/pg/uptownartaffairwhiterock/events/

Open mic nights

The popular monthly open-mic night created by The Drama Class’ Michele Partridge continues the last Sunday of each month at 7 p.m., at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave.

Open to actors, musicians, singers, comedians and storytellers of all ages – and featuring a regular over-the-top lip-sync contest each month – the show is hosted by well-known local actor and director Dann Wilhelm.

Next show is scheduled for July 28.

Admission is $5 at the door; performers can register at the sound check at 6:30 p.m. or, in advance, by email to dannwilhelm@gmail.com

Other open-mic events on the Peninsula include the long-established Crescent Moon Coffee House, at Kwomais Point Park’s Sanford Hall every Thursday night from 8-11 p.m.

Parking is free at the venue, which is located at 1367 128 St.

Suggested donation at the door is $5.

For more information, subscribe to Crescent Moon’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/cmcoffeehouse

For fans of stand-up comedy, and aspiring comics, Lizzie Allan’s Addictive Comedy presents a regular open-mic every second and fourth Friday (7-9 p.m.) at 1-1381 King George Blvd.

It’s advertised as “a safe space to try comedy, get ready for shows or just watch.”

Admission is by donation.