TD Concerts
The TD Concerts For the Pier series of free outdoor concerts continues tomorrow night (Thursday, July 25, 7 p.m.) starring legendary blues and jazz guitarist and vocalist Jim Byrnes, plus special guest singer Babe Gurr, at Memorial Park on White Rock’s waterfront.
Still to come on the schedule are versatile party band Dr. Strangelove plus Duelling Pianos, Aug 8., 7 p.m. at Five Corners (at the foot of Johnston Road, at Buena Vista Avenue)
Winding up the series will be the iconic Canadian rock band The Crash Test Dummies, with rising White Rock pop artists Fionn (Brianne and Alanna Finn-Morris) Aug. 15, 7 p.m. at Totem Park on East Beach.
Club 240
Crescent Legion’s Club 240 (2643 128 St.) is the location for regular Live at Club 240 Friday-night dances, with a variety of bands presented by the Total Music Group (formerly Semiahmoo Music Consortium), along with other special Saturday events throughout the year and a regular Wednesday bluegrass jam.
This Friday (July 26, at 8:30 p.m.) there will be a benefit dance for the Ride To Conquer Cancer featuring Band On The Run, playing hits of the ’60s, `70s, `80s and `90s.
Coming up on Friday, Aug. 9 – direct from Chicago – are Nigel Mack and The Blues Attack.
Tickets for Friday night dances (usually $20) are on sale at www.brownpapertickets.com and at the legion box office (604-535-1043), which is open daily from 4-9 p.m.
Dancing at the pier
A new event being tried this year in White Rock is Dancing At The Pier – a series of two evening open-air summer dances with a Latin flair down by the waterfront overlooking Semiahmoo Bay.
This year’s Latin Dance Party, co-sponsored by the City of White Rock and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club, will take place Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, Aug. 24 on a specially-imported 24-by-32-foot dance floor at Memorial Park, with DJ music provided by Hot Salsa Dance Zone.
The events are free but proceeds from a bag check and water-bottle sales will go toward the Friends of the Pier fundraising campaign.
Co-organizer Nora Hutt emphasizes the 6-10 p.m. evenings are about “people having fun, getting some exercise and just generally enjoying themselves,” and that no special dance knowledge is necessary.
But for those who would like a few pointers on dancing salsa-style, the events will include a mini dance lesson from 6-6:30 p.m. Social dancing is from 6:30-10 p.m., interrupted at 8 p.m. with a 20-minute performance segment spotlighting talented guest dancers.
For more information, visit the Facebook page for White Rock Dancing At The Pier or dancingatthepier.com
Blue Frog Studios
It’s a busy summer for music fans at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios, the city’s intimate venue for up-close concerts by national and international touring acts, as well as local and B.C.-based artists.
Coming up are The Matlen-Starsley Band, featuring former and current members of the Bryan Adams Band and the Black Moon Riders (July 27) and Byrd Dawg – billed as the ultimate tribute to the Everly Brothers and Simon and Garfunkel (Aug. 16).
Also on the schedule, for Aug. 23, is seven-piece Toronto band Raoul and the Big Time – led by actor/singer/harmonica player Raoul Bhaneja – in a show that also features special guests The Mojo Stars.
Outlaw Country with David James and Big River – a tribute to the music of longtime friends and musical collaborators Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings – is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24.
For more, visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.