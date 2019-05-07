Contributed photo Noted Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised bassist Jodi Proznick will be part of the Miles Black Trio, teaming with Stuart Martin and the Surrey City Orchestra for Jazz and Strings, May 11 at the Bell Centre for the Performing Arts.

Sherlock Holmes

The world’s greatest and most-enduring detective returns as the Surrey Youth Theatre Company presents Sherlock Holmes and The Mystery of the Crown Jewel at White Rock Playhouse on Saturday, May 11 (performances at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.).

In this original musical by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman, directed by SYTCO founder Susan Pendleton, the game’s afoot as famous consulting detective Holmes and his friend Dr. Watson are given a case by Queen Victoria herself to solve a mystery that could affect the very future of the British Empire.

Dodging danger in the form of fiendish Professor Moriarty and his henchwoman Tilly – while trying to keep the bumbling Inspector Lestrade from getting in the way– Holmes recruits a group of London street urchins he calls the “Baker Street Irregulars” and their clever leader Wiggins to help him crack the case.

Based on the popular stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the show – featuring authentic period costumes and the multiple talents of keen young SYTCO members, including Kieran Sainsbury (Holmes), Ruby Forte (Watson), Uma Thaler (Moriarty), Rita Zhu (Tilly) and Alexandre Simao (Mrs. Hudson) – promises “a merry goose chase from 221B Baker Street all the way to the Tower of London.”

Tickets ($12, seniors $10, plus service fee), are available from the box office at 604-536-7535 or surreyyouththeatre.ca

Jazz and Strings

There’s something about the blending of jazz instrumentation and a full string section – the combination, first pioneered in the 1920s and 1930s, has been the basis of many classic jazz albums since the first classic Charlie Parker-with-strings recordings in the late 1940s.

The tradition continues May 11, 7:30 p.m. at The Bell Centre for Performing Arts (6250 144 St.), when the trio led by jazz pianist Miles Black meets the strings of the Surrey City Orchestra, led by Stuart Martin, for Jazz and Strings.

It’s an evening of jazz and movie music, featuring the trio (Black, drummer Jesse Cahill and Juno-nominated bassist Jodi Proznick) along with singer Julia Copeman-Haynes.

The concert will include music by Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington and Gordon Goodwin – as well as themes from James Bond movies by John Barry – all including a backing of strings, orchestrated by former Semiahmoo Strings arranger Harold Birston.

Tickets ($45, $35 students and seniors) are available from tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com

Blue Frog Studios

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide an intimate venue for up-close concerts by national and international touring acts, as well as local and B.C.-based artists.

An upcoming highlight is a performance by local blues legend Harpdog Brown and the Uptown Blues Band (May 10).

The stellar seven-piece band includes Dave Webb (keys), Rick Jacobson (drums), Pat Darcus (bass), Skye Lambourne (trombone), Jerry Cook (baritone and tenor sax), Riley Bartlett (trumpet) and, of course, Harpdog Brown bringing his distinctive telling-the-truth blues touch to both vocals and harmonica.

Audiences have been raving about the vintage New Orleans blues sound of the new line-up, which while it mostly performs originals, also include great songs of the masters of the ’30s and ’40s, including Louis Jordan, Louis Armstrong, Sonny Boy Williamson, Wynonie Harris, and even Duke Ellington. While tickets are sold out for the early show that evening, some are still available for the second show at 9:15 p.m. For tickets and information, visit bluefrogstudios.ca or call 604-542-3055.

Legion pier fundraiser

Tickets are still on sale for tomorrow’s (Thursday, May 9) gala dinner-dance fundraiser to benefit the White Rock Pier rebuilding fund, hosted by the White Rock Legion (RCL Branch 8).

The evening includes a buffet dinner by the legion’s Red Seal chef, Dionne of Mackarino’s Kitchen (6-7 p.m.). and music for dancing by the band The Beaten Path (7:30-10:30 p.m.).

Executive member Judy Hazell notes that the first White Rock Legion was built adjacent to the pier in 1929, and though it burned down in 1935, the location still “holds a special place in our members’ hearts.”

Also included in the activities will be a silent auction and door prizes, Hazell said.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St.

Tickets are $50 each, available at the legion bar during regular hours, by email at rcl008@shaw.ca or by calling Hazell at 604-836-6297.

He Said/She Said

Artists Chris MacClure and Marilyn Hurst present a new show He Said/She Said: A Story From Our Heart at Semiahmoo Arts’ Turnbull Gallery, opening May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Following the principle that “history has been chronicled by artists depicting the human story” – even as the artists themselves live their own story – MacClure and Hurst offer their own narrative as “testimony to the power of the creative spirit.”

The show runs until May 19 at the gallery, in the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

For more information, visit chrismacclure.com and marilynhurst.com

Eccentric Narratives

Peninsula artists Linda Pearce and Jack Turpin present Eccentric Narratives, the second part of the two-show Seriously Quirky series, continues until May 29 at the Landmark POP-Uptown Gallery at 15140 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza).

Pearces’s acrylic-on-canvas works – in which doll imagery is used to explore and comment on magical and mythological themes – will be juxtaposed with Turpin’s coloured ink-on-paper renderings of imaginary landscapes, and papier maché models of fanciful houses, seemingly built of flotsam and jetsam.

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s regular series of 2-5 p.m. Sunday dances to live New Orleans and Chicago jazz and small-band swing continues most weekends at Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240.

Coming up this Sunday (May 12) is drummer Scott Robertson’s Swing Patrol (May 12).

The venue is at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

Open-mics

The burgeoning Semiahmoo Peninsula scene for open-mics and coffee houses continues to grow.

A live open-mic for musicians, hosted by well-known local musician and open-mic organizer Dennis Peterson, is a regular Saturday night feature, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pelican Rouge Coffee Shop, 15142 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza).

Sign up is at 5:30 p.m.

A music-oriented open-mic is held most Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at Three Dogs Brewing (1515 Johnston Rd.), and while it’s not an open-mic, per se, students of NUVO Music School are regularly featured in Saturday afternoon performances at Everbean Cafe (106-15331 16 Ave.), with a suggested donation of $10 going to Peace Arch Hospital’s new emergency department.

The long-established Crescent Moon Coffee House is at Kwomais Point Park’s Sanford Hall every Thursday night from 8-11 p.m.

Parking is free at the venue, at 1367 128 St.

Organizers note this open mic/jam session is held in a non-commercial setting, with no coffee grinders or the sounds of business in the background to compete with the music – although tea, coffee and cookies are available.

Suggested donation at the door is $5. For more, subscribe to Crescent Moon’s newsletter at http://bit.ly/cmcoffeehouse

For fans of stand-up comedy, and aspiring comics, Lizzie Allan’s Addictive Comedy presents a regular open-mic every second and fourth Friday (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.) at Unit 1, 1381 King George Blvd.

Admission is by donation.

For more information, email lizzie@addictivecomedy.com or call 604-354-3369.

Meanwhile, the popular monthly open-mic night created by The Drama Class’ Michele Partridge continues the last Sunday of each month at 7 p.m., at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. (underground parking available).

Open to actors, musicians, singers, comedians and storytellers of all ages – and featuring a regular over-the-top lip-synch contest each month – the show is hosted by well-known local actor and director Dann Wilhelm.

Upcoming dates are May 26, and June 30.

Admission for audiences members is $5 at the door; performers can register at the sound check at 6:30 p.m. or, in advance, by email to dannwilhelm@gmail.com