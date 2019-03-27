Open-mics
A live open-mic for musicians, hosted by well-known local musician and open-mic organizer Dennis Peterson, is a new regular Saturday night feature, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pelican Rouge Coffee Shop, 15142 North Bluff Rd. (Central Plaza).
Sign up is at 5:30 p.m.
The popular monthly Open-Mic Night created by The Drama Class’ Michele Partridge, meanwhile, has proven so popular it is now at a new and larger venue.
Held on the last Sunday of each month at 7 p.m., the night is now at the White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. (underground parking available).
Open to actors, musicians, singers, comedians and storytellers of all ages – and featuring a regular lip-synch contest each month – the show is hosted by well-known local actor and director Dann Wilhelm.
Upcoming date is this Sunday (March 31), plus April 28, May 26, and June 30.
Admission for audiences members is $5 at the door; performers can register at the sound check at 6:30 p.m. or, in advance, by email to dannwilhelm@gmail.co
Club Royale
Evoking the cool, hip ambience of a 1950s-1960s jazz club in New York City, Club Royale – a fundraiser for Ellie King’s Royal Canadian Theatre Company – comes to The Studio, 10660 City Parkway (opposite Chuck Bailey Stadium) this Saturday (March 30) from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. A blend of spoken word (by Michael Charrois) and jazz (courtesy of Chris Thornley and his group Small Town Talk), the evening will raise money to pay for costumes, scenery and more for the company’s Youth Mentorship program.
Also included is a 50/50 draw, a cash bar and a silent auction. Tickets ($15 in advance) are available from www.clubroyale or brownpapertickets.com, or are $20 at the door.
Drama Class open-mics
Joni Mitchell tribute
Acclaimed concert and musical theatre artist Merideth Kaye Clark will perform legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell’s iconic album Blue at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage, tonight (March 27) at 7:30 p.m.
“Joni Mitchell has been a huge influence throughout my career as both a singer and songwriter,” the Missouri-born Clark said, discussing her decision to present Blue as a live touring show.
Clark will accompany herself on guitar and dulcimer, with Mont Chris Hubbard on piano and violin.
Singer Raine Hamilton, accompanied by a small string ensemble, will open for Clark.
Surrey Arts Centre is located at 13750 88 Ave. For tickets ($29 and up) or more information, contact tickets.surrey.ca or call 604-501-5566.
Present Laughter
White Rock Players’ next production is Present Laughter, by the master of 20th century wit, Noel Coward, April 3 to 20 at The Playhouse (formerly the Coast Capital Playhouse) at 1532 Johnston Rd.
Directed by Susanne de Pencier, the comedy follows a few days in the life of Garry Essendine, a successful and self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis – juggling a fawning ingénue, a crazed playwright, a seductress, his ex-wife, and the personal lives of his extended ‘family’ of friends.
The cast includes audience favourites Dann Wilhelm as the besieged Garry, Lori Tych as his ever-present ex Liz Essendine, Michelle Collier as Garry’s faithful secretary Monica Reed, Jenn Lane as femme fatale Joanna Lyppiatt and Bryce Paul Mills as manager Morris Dixon. Rounding out the cast are Janelle Carrs as the besotted Daphne Stillington; Greg Tunner as Henry, Joanna’s aggrieved husband and Garry’s producer; Reginald Pillay as obsessive would-be dramatist Roland Maule; Paul Cowhig as valet Fred, Dianna Gola-Harvey as housekeeper Miss Erikson, and Heather Christie as the regal Lady Saltburn.
There will be a gala opening night April 5.
Evening performances are at 8 pm, Wednesday through Saturday, with Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm.
Tickets ($19 to $22, $10 on Wednesdays) are available at the box office (604-536-7535) or on line at www.whiterockplayers.ca