Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Contributed photo Green Timbers Lake In Winter, a photograph by artist Scarlet Black is one of the pieces that will be on display when the 4X4 Artistic Collective opens the City of White Rock’s new Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza on Sept. 6.

Art at the Beach

The MIX group – a collective of established artists – will take over the Crescent Beach Pop Up Gallery at Beecher Place (12160 Beecher St. – lower level) from Aug. 30 to Sept. 16.

Participants Doris Anderson, Lee Caulfield, Veronica Davies, Louise Harding, Candace Latinga and Adriana Molina will be showing works that reflect their freedom of expression in contemporary and abstract art.

The opening reception is set for Aug. 30, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the venue.

For more information, including opening hours, visit mixcontemporaryart.com

Photo show

Photographer Jen Hough is currently showing a collection of her atmospheric, evocative and intriguing digital beach photography at the White Rock Community Centre, 15124 Russell Ave.

Photography Club

The Crescent Beach Photography Club will welcome members and guest to its first meeting of the fall season, Sept. 5, 7 p.m. at Alexandra Neighborhood House. 2916 McBride Ave., Crescent Beach.

Presenter Ian MacDonald, Vancouver based photographer, writer, educator and speaker, will share his knowledge and images of the street photography idiom.

As MacDonald explains in a press release, “a street photographer understands that street photography is about people, not camera settings. It is about moments, not perfect exposures – a well crafted street photograph tells a story.”

The club welcomes new members, new ideas and new challenges, according to president Lynne Kelman.

“We welcome all photographers, new or experienced, no matter what camera and how much knowledge you have,” she said. “We embrace all kinds of photography from phone to digital SLR to mirrorless and more.”

For more information on the club, visit www.cbpc.ca

For more about MacDonald, visit ianmacdonaldphotography.com

Author reading

Squamish-based novelist and international affairs analyst Graham E. Fuller will read from his latest book, Bear, as part of Semiahmoo Arts’ Readings from the Salish Sea series, Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m. at the Turnbull Gallery (South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre), 14601 20 Ave.

Described as “a novel of the Great Bear Rainforest and Eco-violence,” Bear explores themes of environmental activism and confrontation that resonate with readers in both Canada and the U.S.

“The themes of Bear go beyond mere concern for the environment (to) invoke the universal image of bears as symbol of ancient wisdom and justice,” Fuller notes.

Tickets are available online at semiahmooarts.com, by phone at 604-536-8333 or at the Semiahmoo Arts office.

Pop-Uptown Gallery

White Rock’s new display space, the Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery, will be launched Sept. 6, 7 p.m. with an opening reception for the show Crossroads by the 4X4 Artist Collective.

The space, at 15140 North Bluff Road (Central Plaza) will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for a variety of artist-driven shows, including exhibits of work for sale, arts classes or the production of creative projects.

The opening show will feature the fibre art work of Elizabeth Carefoot; ceramic artwork by Don Hutchinson; abstract expressionist paintings by Tom Douglas and large-scale portrait drawings and paintings by Scarlet Black.

Coming up: October will be stone sculpture month at the gallery, featuring sculptors and educators Bruce Kleeberger of Surrey and Oliver Harwood and Jocelyn Dodier of Vancouver in a show and sale and also demonstrations of techniques.

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, and Country Sunday live entertainment Sundays from 3-7 p.m., interspersed with other special music presentations, and daily specials from MacKarino’s Kitchen (open Wednesday through Sunday from noon).

Entertainers coming up are Nasty Habits (Aug. 31- Sept. 1), Lone Wolf (Sept. 7-8), Nightwing (Sept. 14-15), Cheek To Cheek (Sept. 21-22) and Two Of A Kind (Sept. 28-29).

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m.

For more, call 604-531-2422 or 604-531-4308.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios (www.bluefrogstudios.ca) continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts – as well as well-known local performers.

Upcoming concerts will be Indigenous blues singer Crystal Shawanda (Sept. 6); Someone Like You: The Adele Songbook performed by Katie Markham (still tickets for an additional show Sept. 13); jazz singer Karin Plato (Sept. 14); blues guitarist Terry Robb with the Blue Hearts (Sept. 15), and Burnaby master guitarist – and new B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame inductee – David Sinclair, with North Vancouver harmonica virtuoso Keith Bennett (Sept. 29).

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd.

For information on upcoming shows, and to reserve tickets, visit bluefrogstudios.ca

Traditional jazz

Toe-tapping retro jazz is a continuing feature at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, 2-5 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, even before the official return of the White Rock Traditional Jazz Society season on Oct. 7.

Through September, Ben McCrae is organizing Sunday sessions on behalf of the WRTJS music-student program.

Bands will be the Benny Goodman Tribute Quartet, featuring Bernie Arai (Sept. 9), Alan Matheson and Vancouver Community College jazz ensembles (Sept. 16), Benny and the Goodmen (with Rice Honeywell Sr. as special guest, Sept. 23) and 2017 Alan Matheson Trophy winners the Ridge Drive Ramblers (Sept. 30).

The venue is located at 2643 128 St.; admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non-members) and $6 (students with ID).

Friday dances

The Semiahmoo Music Consortium’s regular Friday night party on the celebrated dance floor of Crescent Legion’s Club 240 continues next week (Sept. 7) with Dan Hare’s ever-popular show band March Hare in a salute to the music-rich era of the ’70s.

Coming up are a CD release party with African-born music sensation Ezra Kwizera (Sept. 14), a trip through the rock n’ roll decades with The Retrogrades (Sept. 21) and the exciting debut of the new Ocean Park Wailers (now featuring dynamic vocalists Terry Raible, also of Big City Soul, and Carolyn Neapole).

The show gets underway at the 2643 128 St. legion at 8 p.m., and hot food is available from Seriously Good Catering.

Also coming up early next month at Club 240 is a special Saturday night dance party (Sept. 8, 8 p.m.) featuring the authentic sounds of the Jazz Age – the 1920s and early `30s – with this writer’s band, Alexander Browne and his Boulevardiers.

For more info on shows at Club 240, visit www.club240.ca

Social dance club

Memberships and advance tickets are available for monthly dances organized by The Floorplay Social Dance Club (memberships are $10 for the balance of the year).

Coming up are a Fall Dance on Sept. 29, 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m., at the Elk’s Lodge 431 Hall at 1469 George St. White Rock with Swing City ($8 for members, $13 advance and $20 at the door).

There will also be a Masquerade Ball on Oct. 26 with Red Velvet (members $15; advance $20 with costume; at the door $30 with costume; $40 with no costume).

Prizes for costumes will be $300 for first place, $100 for second and $25 for third.

The venue is located at 6050A 176 St. All dances run from 7:30-11 p.m. Coffee and a light snack at 10 p.m. are included in the ticket price, while beer, wine and bottled water is available for purchase.

For more information, visit floorplay.info, phone David at 604-404-0101, or email floorplay3@gmail.com

Conductor wanted

The South Fraser Community Band – a 25-member ensemble that performs locally – is looking for a new conductor.

Rehearsals are held every Thursday evening from 7:45-9:45 p.m. at Elgin Park Secondary.

Interested applicants are asked to email rbutula@telus.net or mdcullen05@gmail.com