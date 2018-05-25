Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Crystal Hicks, Bahamian-born R & B, gospel, jazz and blues singer, is among the guests in the eclectic program of White Rock Community Orchestra’s upcoming Strawberry Tea Concert, May 26 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Presbyterian Church. Contributed photo

Tedx Talks

Tedx – a series of local, self-organized events following up on the TedTalks video and live event format in which dynamic speakers spark deep discussion and connection in a small group – will have its first Semiahmoo Peninsula event Thursday, May 31, at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios.

The day-long event (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) will be co-hosted by Tedx White Rock organizer Jamie MacDonald and Michele Partridge, owner of The Drama Class.

Featured will be a lineup of 14 inspirational speakers including South Surrey-White Rock MP and former MLA and White Rock mayor Gordie Hogg; former BC Lions Football Centre, Angus Reid; Vancouver filmmaker, producer and director Arun Fryer; author Denise Walker; Trinity Western University President Dr. Robert Kuhn and Vancouver Coastal Health Community liaison Guy Felicella.

“We are excited to have a roster of engaging speakers with profound ideas for our inaugural Tedx,” said MacDonald. “Tedx is a great opportunity to spark conversation and connection at a local level, and spread ideas from within the city on a global platform.”

The venue is at 1328 Johnston Rd.

For more, and a full list of speakers, visit www.tedxwhiterock.ca

Club 240

Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 and the Semiahmoo Music Consortium continue their series of Friday night dances with the return of Incognito (May 25).

Led by the fiery guitar work of Rob Montgomery, and highlighting the dynamic vocals of Amanda Dean, Incognito also features the keyboard work of Steve Webicki on piano and Hammond B3 and the driving rhythm section of bassist David Barton and drummer Darrell Mayes (formerly with Colin James).

Offering patrons one of the Lower Mainland’s best dance floors, the Friday night events also feature hot food from Seriously Good Catering.

Upcoming shows feature The Cooler Kings (June 1), The Mojo Stars (June 8) and Indigo (June 22).

The venue is located at 2643 128 St. and all tickets are $20 unless otherwise specified, available online from www.brownpapertickets.ca or from the legion box office (604-535-1043) four weeks prior to each show.

Branch 8 Music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m. For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or the bar, at 604-531-4308.

Sound Shifters

Latest project for guitarist Randy Schultz (Mojo Zydeco), the Sound Shifters – featuring such long-time musical associates as Tony Rees and Rob Harvey – presents monthly Saturday shows at the Crescent Legion’s Club 240, 2643 128 St.

Schultz describes the band as “a blending of Blues Caboose and Mojo Zydeco, as well as the revival and re-arrangements of more obscure cover songs hand-picked from the last 40 years – a good time, let’s dance live music experience.”

Next dance is Saturday, May 26, with others scheduled for June 23 and July 21.

Tickets ($10) at the door.

Orchestra

White Rock Community Orchestra presents its annual Strawberry Tea Concert on May 26 at 7 p.m. at St. John’s Presbyterian Church, 1480 George St.

The 45 year-old, more than 30-member ensemble, for the last two years under the leadership of Chilliwack Symphonyco-founder and director, Paula DeWit – continues to broaden its appeal with an eclectic range of music and special features for all tastes.

The upcoming show will highlight ballet, with Maddie Lehman, Kiyomi McCue, Charlotte Kalutycz, Amelia Ciriani and Yarra Tsiakos – youth dancers from the xBa School of Dance – interpreting orchestral selections from Edvard Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite.

Also among the guests will be Bahamian-born singer Crystal Hicks, a noted exponent of R&B, gospel, jazz and blues.

Female harmony group The Starlets (Rachel Funk, Yvette Howard, Sam Humphreys, Jennifer Maxwell, Akylina Pardalis, Natalla Pardalis and Jenn Roberts) will entertain with tunes from the Second World War-era, while the musical menu also promises rousing traditional marches, excerpts from the classic stage musical Carousel, and classic movie music from The Wizard of Oz and the 007 movie franchise.

Tickets to the refreshments-included event are $20 (children under 12 free), available at the door, online from wrco.ca or by phone, 604-535-8949.

Blue Frog

White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios continues to provide intimate, up-close concerts with national and international acts as well as local performers.

There’s more jazz on the way at the venue, with Semiahmoo Peninsula-raised acoustic bassist Jodi Proznick and Newfoundland-based vocalist Heather Bambrick on Thursday, May 24.

The two Juno nominees will be joined by pianist Tilden Webb and drummer Jesse Cahill in selections from Bambrick’s CD You’ll Never Know and Proznick’s latest album Sun Songs.

Coming up in June are Ontario-based, Juno-winning swampy blues-rock trio Monkey Junk (June 3); blues guitar virtuoso David Gogo and his band (June 15); the R&B Allstars (June 16) and Zachary Stevenson’s dynamic tribute act The Buddy Holly Show (still some tickets available for June 21 and 22). The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd – visit www.bluefrogstudios.ca

Traditional jazz

White Rock Traditional Jazz Society’s next 2-5 p.m. session of hot jazz shows for listening and dancing at the Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240, is this Sunday (May 27), featuring the Butter and Egg Jazz Band.

Rounding out the remainder of the WRTJS season will be reedman Gerry Green’s popular Crescent City Jazzers, featuring Jim Armstrong on trumpet and trombone (June 3).

The venue is at 2643 128 St. Admission is $10 at the door (WRTJS members); $12 (non members) and $6 (students with ID).

Elgin guitars

Elgin Park Secondary students will be the performers at an acoustic guitar concert at the school’s theatre, May 31 at 7 p.m.

The admission-by-donation concert features students from Grade 9 to Grade 12 enrolled in the school’s long-established and still-growing guitar program.

Guitar teacher Michael Day, originally from New Zealand, and about to complete his first year teaching at Elgin Park, said the performances, some solo, others in groups – and many also featuring singing – provide an “excellent opportunity for older and younger students to gain experience playing in a formal setting.”

The school is located at 13484 24 Ave.

Saturday dances

Let’s Dance Events presents a series of dances at Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave., the first Saturday of each month.

Upcoming attractions include Front Page (June 2).

Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets ($20) include concession, bar, tea and coffee.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

West Coast Reflections

A group of diverse artists – all South Surrey and White Rock Art Society members – have teamed up for the upcoming art show and sale West Coast Reflections, taking place at Semiahmoo Arts’ Turnbull Gallery at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave. on June 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The exhibition highlights work by Audrey Bakewell, Lori Chalmers, Ian de Hoog, Esspé, Linda Long, Jess Rice, Laurie Thomasson, Alyson Thorpe, Sandra Tomchuk and Muriel Wageler.

Open mic

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant – a longtime supporter of local youth talent – with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m., and listeners (and performers) are advised to arrive early for a good spot.

The venue is located at 1781 King George Blvd.