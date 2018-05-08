Lynne Sinclair photo Potter and mosaic artist Connie Glover completes installation of a ceramic tile and glass mural at White Rock Library on Saturday. The mural, created by staff and clients of Semiahmoo House – along with some local seniors and children, and help and advice from Glover – was funded by a Canada 150 grant.

Buie tribute

Tonight (Wednesday, May 9) at 7 p.m., Blue Frog Studios will be showing the last performance by late bluesman Jason Buie – recorded Feb. 24 – on the venue’s big screen.

Buie, who co-founded and was co-artistic director for the White Rock Blues Society, died March 22 at his home in Esquimalt at the age of 48.

Tickets are a $20 donation at the door, with all proceeds going to the trust fund for Buie’s children.

Blue Frog owner Kelly Breaks reports that, in response to many calls from people who cannot make it out – but would like to see the concert video and donate – it will also be live-streamed online, for donation levels of $5, $10, $15, $20 and $30.

The venue is located at 1328 Johnston Rd. The live stream link is https://www.bluefrogstudios.ca/live-stream-jason-buie.html

Club 240

Crescent Legion Branch’s Club 240 and the Semiahmoo Music Consortium continue their series of Friday night dances this week (May 11) with the return of Soul Purpose.

With two dynamic female lead vocalists, funky organ, searing guitar and blazing hot horn section, the seven-piece band vows to “put some soul in your bowl” with classic ’60s and ’70s soul, Motown and R & B tunes, plus today’s top-40 hits.

Offering patrons one of the Lower Mainland’s best dance floors, the Friday night events also feature hot food from Seriously Good Catering.

Upcoming shows are Incognito (May 25), The Cooler Kings (June 1), The Mojo Stars (June 8) and Indigo (June 22).

The venue is located at 2643 128 St. and all tickets are $20 unless otherwise specified, available online from www.brownpapertickets.ca or from the legion box office (604-535-1043) four weeks prior to each show.

Slow Dancing

Surrey Little Theatre’s latest production, Slow Dancing – written by Abbotsford playwright Shelley Picard and directed by White Rock’s Margaret Shearman – continues to May 12 at the theatre, 7027 184 St.

Originally inspired by the Garth Brooks hit, The Dance, Picard’s play tells the story of Ann (Maegen Eastwood), a young pregnant woman, who must make some hard life choices. She receives help from a homeless woman, Mary (Shearman), who is in turn guided by her own ‘guardian angel,’ George (Ken Fynn) – even though the relationship between the two women is protested by Ann’s husband Charlie (Aaron Elliott). Rounding out the cast is Tanya Rogers in the role of a nurse.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

Tickets ($17, $15 for seniors 65 or over) are available online at www.brownpapertickets.com, by reserving at reservations@surreylittletheatre.com or, by phone, at 604-576-8451.

Branch 8 music

The White Rock Legion (Branch 8) presents bands and musical entertainers every Friday and Saturday, interspersed with other special music presentations.

The legion is located at 2290 152 St. and, on Fridays and Saturdays, is open from noon to 1 a.m. For more, call 604-531-2422 (during business hours) or the bar, at 604-531-4308.

Sound Shifters

Latest project for guitarist Randy Schultz (Mojo Zydeco), the Sound Shifters – featuring such longtime musical associates as Tony Rees and Rob Harvey – presents monthly Saturday shows at the Crescent Legion’s Club 240, 2643 128 St.

Schultz describes the band as “a blending of Blues Caboose and Mojo Zydeco, as well as the revival and re-arrangements of more obscure cover songs hand-picked from the last 40 years – a good time, let’s dance live music experience.”

Next dance is Saturday, May 26, with others scheduled for June 23 and July 21. Tickets ($10) are available at the door.

Iolanthe

FVGSS – A Musical Theatre Company (formerly the Fraser Valley Gilbert & Sullivan Society) – which draws many members from South Surrey, White Rock and Surrey – will present its major spring show, the Gilbert & Sullivan classic Iolanthe, at a new venue this year.

Directed by Jacqollyne Keath, with music direction by John Arsenault and choreography by Tamara Jaune, Iolanthe tells the story of a fairy who fell in love with a mortal. In turn, their son has fallen in love with a ward of the Lord Chancellor. Unfortunately, the path of true love rarely runs smoothly and fairy intervention in the House of Lords causes chaos.

The show runs May 16-20 at New Westminster’s Anvil Centre (777 Columbia St.).

For tickets, visit FVGSS.org/iolanthe or call the box office at (604) 521-5050.

Saturday dances

Let’s Dance Events presents a series of dances at Star of the Sea hall, 15262 Pacific Ave., the first Saturday of each month. Upcoming attractions include Front Page (June 2). Doors and cash bar open at 6 p.m.; dancing is from 7-11 p.m. Tickets ($20) include concession, bar, tea and coffee.

Purchase tickets online at letsdanceevents.ca or reserve tickets by emailing info@letsdanceevents.ca or calling 604-538-7868.

Elizabeth Hollick

Well-known White Rock and South Surrey painter Elizabeth Hollick’s colourful, whimsical and provocative works are highlighted in the current show, Body Politic, at Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88 Ave.), until June 10.

Long-celebrated for bold, figurative paintings – including exterior murals at Coast Capital Playhouse and Blue Frog Studios – Hollick juxtaposes human anatomy and the architecture and landscape of White Rock in the latest show. For more, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/artgallery

Open mic

Monday nights continue to be music nights at the Roadhouse Grille restaurant – a longtime supporter of local youth talent – with an acoustic open-mic showcase for singers and players of all ages conducted by Dennis Peterson.

Performances run from 6:30-9 p.m..

The venue is located at 1781 King George Blvd.