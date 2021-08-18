The re-branded TEDxSurrey event books a February date at Bell theatre

The name change is ‘a real honour for us,’ says Alan Warburton, the event’s licensee/curator

Sandy Gerber talks about “The Secret to Successful Romantic Relationships” during the TEDxBearCreekPark event in March 2021. The event is now known as TEDxSurrey, next planned for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Photo: YouTube.com)

Surrey’s TEDxBearCreekPark event has a new name that more accurately reflects the city in which it’s held.

Re-branded TEDxSurrey, the speaker-focused conference is next planned for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre.

“Although our name has changed to TEDxSurrey, the people involved are still the same passionate, dedicated team,” Alan Warburton, the event’s licensee/curator, told the Now-Leader.

“We are widely recognized as the premier TEDx event in B.C. and we look forward to TEDxSurrey being recognized across Canada.”

The name change is “a real honour for us,” Warburton said, “as TED only provides major-city designations to TEDx events that have met certain standards. The name, TEDxSurrey, will put us on a par with major TEDx events from around the world.”

(Story continues below video)

The 2021 edition of TEDxBearCreekPark was held online last March, following a pair of in-person gatherings, in 2019 and 2020.

“For three amazing years, we have been TEDxBearCreekPark and our focus has been on providing outstanding quality in everything we do,” Warburton enthused. “This has allowed us to move from an event limited to 100 attendees in 2019 (at city hall’s Centre Stage theatre), to an audience of over 900 at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2020. From there we moved to an outstanding virtual event in 2021 which attracted more than 3,000 unique views from over 30 countries around the world. It has been a wonderful ride and now we are on to the next stage in our development: TEDxSurrey.”

Prospective speakers are sought for the 2022 edition of TEDxSurrey. For details, visit tedxsurrey.ca.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Events