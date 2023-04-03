MH Rubin during an in-person workshop in Santa Fe, New Mexico in August of 2022. (Tracey Polson/neomodern.com photo)

‘The Photograph as Haiku’ next Delta Photo Club workshop

MH Rubin teaches method that combines mid-century modernism with the principles of haiku

Delta Photo Club’s next online seminar aims to teach local shutterbugs how to use the the principles of traditional Japanese poetry to enhance their work.

Next Saturday morning (April 8), the club is hosting an online workshop taught by MH Rubin, a photographer and educator who currently resided in Santa Fe, New Mexico, who has been studying and shooting for more than 40 years.

Rubin has had a distinguished career in “disruptions and creative technology,” according to a bio on the club’s website, including roles at Lucasfilm, Netflix and Adobe. Rubin is also the author of a dozen books, including Droidmaker: George Lucas and the Digital Revolution, about the history of Lucasfilm and Pixar, and most recently The Photograph as Haiku, the basis for next weekend’s DPC workshop.

“I offer a unique method of teaching and thinking about photography that combines lessons of mid-century modernism with the principles of haiku (alongside a Zen-arts philosophical foundation) to create more enjoyable and interesting pictures,” Rubin is quoted as saying on the event’s website.

“While technical and business aspects of photography are important, I focus on aesthetics and philosophy to help students understand what makes a good picture and how to continue growing once they have technical skill. This approach can be applied to any kind of subject matter, and emphasizes quick, improvisational composition. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, this method is challenging and rewarding to learn.”

To learn more about Rubin and his work, visit neomodern.com.

“The Photograph as Haiku” workshop will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.

To attend, you must either be a member of the Delta Photo Club (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families, and $25 for youth and students; join by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form) or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on Friday, April 7 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

For more info about other upcoming club events, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.

To learn more about the Delta Photo Club or using the Zoom platform, email president@deltaphotoclub.com.

