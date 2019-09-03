David Kilpatrick’s “Snow Flake (eagle)” (2016, acrylic) is featured in ArtsWest Society’s “The Nature of Things” show at Surrey Art Gallery. (submitted photo)

‘The Nature of Things’ showcases 24 artists at Surrey gallery’s group exhibit

Subjects explored by ArtsWest Society members include harbours, lakes, forests and more

Paintings and drawings by members of Newton-based ArtsWest Society are featured in one of the current exhibits at Surrey Art Gallery.

The show, called The Nature of Things, brings together 42 works by 24 local artists who “explore the wonderful diversity of nature with all its colours, textures, and patterns.”

The exhibit opened Aug. 24 and runs until Nov. 9 at the gallery, located at Bear Creek Park.

Subjects include harbours, lakes and forests on the West Coast, while others focus on the flora and fauna that inhabit these places.

One painting shows the interior of a brewery, which refers to the process of fermentation. Also, a series of rubbings over manhole covers in Japan depict symbols of nature. Several abstract paintings suggest organic matter like damp undergrowth and decaying wood.

Watercolour, gouache and pastel on suede are some of the techniques on display.

PHOTOS: In Surrey, artist to show how her animal drawings jump out at viewer

ArtsWest Society (artswest.ca) is a non-profit group formed in 1986 by eight artists. Since then, membership has grown to include more than 70 active members, both professional and amateur. Members of the group meet at Newton Cultural Centre on the third Monday of each month starting at 6:45 p.m., from September to May.

Also at Surrey Art Gallery, the 20th anniversary of the facility’s TechLab will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the opening of Garden in the Machine, a group exhibit of leading digital artists in Canada. The six featured artists (Faisal Anwar, Helma Sawatzky, Leila Sujir, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Paisley Smith and Robert Youds) “make large images and environments that question the limits of technology and nature,” a gallery release says.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Donna Schipfel’s “Enchanted” (2017, watercolour on rice paper).

Gail Biddle’s “Alien Truck in Chestnut Park” (2016, acrylic).

Previous story
Netflix and streaming means Canadian feature films struggle to find audiences: TIFF

Just Posted

Province announces $21M in seismic upgrades for two Surrey schools

Education Minister Fleming says upgrades will ensure schools can withstand an earthquake

Mother’s choice to kill daughter a breach of trust that ‘could not be more abhorrent’

South Surrey’s Lisa Batstone may not apply for parole for 15 years: judge

‘Very proud’ moment for softball tournament organizer as Canada qualifies for Olympics

Canadian national softball team to play at 2020 Games in Tokyo after win Sunday in South Surrey

South Surrey mother who smothered daughter to learn parole ineligibility today

Lisa Batstone was convicted of second-degree murder in March

VIDEO: Rollover accident on River Road in Delta

Emergency crews were called to River Road at Huston Road just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

Environment champions want voters to make climate their main priority this fall

Voters take to the polls in October

B.C.’s costly gasoline partly due to low-carbon requirements

B.C.’s increasing requirement similar to Oregon, California

Pro-life group removed from site near Kelowna hospital after harassing patients, staff

Police received multiple complaints about the Tuesday rallies and removed the pro-lifers

PHOTOS: Fraser Valley Jeep driver leaves vehicle in a unique spot

Allegedly stolen SUV seen on utility pole guy wires in Chilliwack on the long weekend

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

Most Read