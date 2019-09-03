‘The Nature of Things’ showcases 24 artists at Surrey gallery’s group exhibit

David Kilpatrick’s “Snow Flake (eagle)” (2016, acrylic) is featured in ArtsWest Society’s “The Nature of Things” show at Surrey Art Gallery. (submitted photo)

Paintings and drawings by members of Newton-based ArtsWest Society are featured in one of the current exhibits at Surrey Art Gallery.

The show, called The Nature of Things, brings together 42 works by 24 local artists who “explore the wonderful diversity of nature with all its colours, textures, and patterns.”

The exhibit opened Aug. 24 and runs until Nov. 9 at the gallery, located at Bear Creek Park.

Subjects include harbours, lakes and forests on the West Coast, while others focus on the flora and fauna that inhabit these places.

One painting shows the interior of a brewery, which refers to the process of fermentation. Also, a series of rubbings over manhole covers in Japan depict symbols of nature. Several abstract paintings suggest organic matter like damp undergrowth and decaying wood.

Watercolour, gouache and pastel on suede are some of the techniques on display.

ArtsWest Society (artswest.ca) is a non-profit group formed in 1986 by eight artists. Since then, membership has grown to include more than 70 active members, both professional and amateur. Members of the group meet at Newton Cultural Centre on the third Monday of each month starting at 6:45 p.m., from September to May.

Also at Surrey Art Gallery, the 20th anniversary of the facility’s TechLab will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the opening of Garden in the Machine, a group exhibit of leading digital artists in Canada. The six featured artists (Faisal Anwar, Helma Sawatzky, Leila Sujir, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun, Paisley Smith and Robert Youds) “make large images and environments that question the limits of technology and nature,” a gallery release says.



