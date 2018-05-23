The scene in 2014 of the inaugural Long Long Table dinner hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association. (File photo)

The long table’s set for fourth annual community dinner in Surrey

Cuban flank steak the main course at Surrey Civic Plaza in June

A five-course meal prepped by chef Rajeev Arora will be served during this year’s Long Long Table dinner at Surrey Civic Plaza.

The fourth annual event, set for Tuesday, June 26, is hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA in partnership with Civic Hotel.

Tickets are $40 for the gathering, dubbed “Surrey’s Community Social,” which will run from 5 to 9 p.m.

“In celebration of our diverse community, The Long, Long Table is returning to Downtown Surrey’s Civic Plaza,” says a post at eventbrite.ca. “On June 26, come together with neighbours, friends, and people from all walks of life to enjoy an evening that will be a Cosmopolitan Affair. Enjoy local entertainment and a finely crafted five-course dinner. Each course is created using fresh local ingredients that celebrate our diversity.”

This year’s dinner features a first course of chilled avocado, crab and mango soup, followed by “family style” servings of grilled corn, baked beet salad, arugula, chèvre cheese and bird-eye chili dressing. The third course is a “palate cleanser” of six-grape port gelee with halloumi cheese, with dry brine Cuban marinated flank steak, sage sweet potato whip and chimichurri to follow. The dessert will be Cointreau crème brulee.

Event details are posted at downtownsurreybia.com, or call 604-580-2321.

• RELATED STORY: Canadian inspired cuisine at ‘Long, Long Table’ event in Surrey, from 2017.

During last year’s event, the plaza buzzed with close to 200 people dressed in red and white, in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, at a table that stretched 280 feet. Table sections were named after Canadian historical figures such as Kanata, Pat Quinn, Margaret Atwood and Terry Fox.

Said the BIA’s CEO, Elizabeth Model: “We saw what other communities were doing and we just thought wouldn’t it be nice to do something pretty different and break bread with other people in our community and have a real diverse mix of people.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Most Read