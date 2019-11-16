The music video for The Kwerk’s new single, Find Your Loud, was co-directed by White Rock’s Jason Goode and features many Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters as extras. (Photo courtesy of The Kwerks)

The Kwerks enlist White Rock talent for new video

Jason Goode co-directs B.C. band’s latest effort

Vancouver-based band The Kwerks has looked to the Semiahmoo Peninsula for help with the music video for its newest single.

For the video for their new song, Find Your Loud, The Kwerks – helmed by songwriter Laura Koch and her husband, Ryan – enlisted White Rock director Jason Goode to serve as co-director, alongside Shauna Johannesen.

As well, many of the children in the video are from the South Surrey/White Rock area, with many attending White Rock Elementary.

According to a news release, the Find Your Loud video “weaves three story lines together in a narrative of connection lost and connection found.”

“It’s about human connection when you boil it down,” said Laura Koch, who wrote the song a year ago, heading into the holidays.

“I was trying to get in the jingle-bells mood and I just looked around and felt so beat down by the pain and hate and anger in the world; the way that humanity seemed to be suffering at the hands of each other, and so the plan changed.

“I’m passionate about this idea of human connection, of healing the pain between individuals, of moving from isolation to connection and love. The song is an anthem to start beating your drum, a metaphor for a heartbeat, for other people to reach out and connect and heal all the pain we are feeling so universally right now.”

Viewers can expect to have their heart-strings pulled, Koch added.

The Kwerks will be familiar to Surrey and White Rock music lovers – the band has previously a number of local events through the years, including the Party for the Planet and the Sounds of Summer concert series.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP seeking public’s help in finding missing 16-year-old

Police say Micyla ‘Amber’ Havenga was last seen on Nov. 12

Surrey kidnapping suspect still at large

Meaz Nour-Eldin is wanted in a 15-month-old Surrey kidnapping and assault case

Surrey MLA says EHT tax causing police funding cuts

Marvin Hunt says Employer Health Tax is ‘hammering’ schools, hospitals, law enforcement

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Vancouver police officer from Surrey charged with sexual assault

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

Listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist, says preemptive Christmas music can trigger anxiety

Body found after SUV found fully engulfed in flames in Abbotsford field

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have been called in

Family of B.C. man killed in hit-and-run plead for tips, one year later

Cameron Kerr’s family says the driver and passengers tried to cover their tracks

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Most Read