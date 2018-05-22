The Cult on stage. (Photo: youtube.com)

The Cult in Abbotsford on ‘tri-headlining’ tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

August concert date at Abbotsford Centre

The Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush are teaming up for a “tri-headlining” concert tour that will make a stop at Abbotsford Centre this summer.

The bands’ “Revolution 3” tour will play the venue on Tuesday, Aug. 28, concert promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 25) at 10 a.m. via livenation.com, or call 1-855-985-5000. The price range is $39.50 to $149, plus service charges.

“On Revolution 3, these world renowned, multi-platinum selling bands will create an unforgettable night of music, with each group taking the stage in a different order on every stop of the revolving headline tour,” Live Nation said in a press release. “Fans of the award-winning bands can expect a full set of music by each group and a night of hit songs spanning generations from the three acts sharing one stage for the epic run of shows.”

Previous story
Tall ships return to Blaine in June

Just Posted

Cloverdale Rodeo finishes with thousands in prizes, Will Senger memorial

Overall, more than 21,000 people came to the rodeo over the four days

2018 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Arrest made in last week’s double shooting in East Van

Carleton Stevens, 37, is charged with attempted murder and remains in custody

Delta police ask for help to find missing senior

Howard Venus was last seen at 10:45 a.m. on May 20 at Delta Hospital

RCMP warns public after woman allegedly groped in Newton

Officers appealing for any information that may lead to a suspect identification

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Teen must repay $37M for starting Oregon wildfire

A teenager who started a major wildfire in Oregon has been ordered to pay restitution

5 to start your day

Cloverdale Rodeo a rousing success, man arrested in East Van shooting and more

You can now tap your credit card to take public transit

TransLink unveils new feature ahead of busy tourist season

The Cult in Abbotsford on ‘tri-headlining’ tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

August concert date at Abbotsford Centre

Canada’s G7 goal on development: luring private capital to poor nations

G7 finance and international development ministers convene in British Columbia next week

Congressional leaders to review information on Russia probe

Trump said he will “demand” that the Justice Department open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign

Tall ships return to Blaine in June

The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain offer ‘a glimpse into our historic past’

Canadians stranded in Cuba after plane crash returning home

Montreal-based travel agency says hundreds of Canadians who were stuck in Cuba since a plane crash last week are returning home

Most Read

  • The Cult in Abbotsford on ‘tri-headlining’ tour with Stone Temple Pilots, Bush

    August concert date at Abbotsford Centre

  • Tall ships return to Blaine in June

    The vessels Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain offer ‘a glimpse into our historic past’