Ten actors spin ‘Spider’s Web’ for pre-Halloween play in Surrey

Ellie King is hoping theatre-goers get caught up in her Spider’s Web.

King, artistic director of Royal Canadian Theatre Company (RCTC), directs a production of the Agatha Christie classic, staged at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 25-26 and also at New Westminster’s Anvil Centre from Oct. 18 to 20.

The murder-mystery play is a break in genre, in time for Halloween, as RCTC has put on nothing but comedies for the past four years.

“People like to laugh,” King said. “The world is not so much a joyful place these days – there’s a lot of doom and gloom.”

That said, King pointed out that Spider’s Web has some lighter aspects to it, containing a few laugh-out-loud bits and some quirky characters.

“People often look down at Agatha Christie, but she’s not as two-dimensional as some people might think,” King explained. “Spider’s Web is the second most popular and longest running show after Mouse Trap – we treat it with respect.”

Set in the 1950s, the story follows the character of Clarissa, a lively young woman who finds a dead body in her upscale rented country house. Secret panels, a mysterious caller and a priceless object are all ingredients in the family-friendly show with a cast of 10.

The actors are Danny Steele (as Sir Rowland Delahaye), Malcolm Stead (Hugo Birch), Patrick Maloney (Jeremy Warrender), Jenessa Galbraith (Clarissa Hailsham-Brown), Aeron Elcheshen (Pippa Hailsham-Brown), Jackie Charrois (Mildred Peake), Brian Craig (Elgin the butler), Steven B. Fowler (Oliver Costello/Const. Jones), Dovreshin MacRae (Henry Hailsham-Brown) and Michael Charrois (Inspector Lord).

King said RCTC was very fortunate to have a “very good cast” with experienced equity actors and community performers looking for a chance to get up on stage.

“I hope the audience leaves having had fun and a good time,” King added. “It’s a bit of an antidote to the real murders going on out there.”

For more show details and tickets, visit rctheatreco.com or call 604-501-5566. Ticket prices are $29.99 for general admission, $24.99 for students/seniors and $99.99 for a family four-pack.

Later, the theatre company will host a RCTC Bowling Night at Surrey’s Dell Lanes on the evening of Nov. 5, as a fundraiser. Tickets are $25, which includes three hours of bowling and shoe rental, two medium pizzas per lane, a pound of chicken wings per lane, door prizes and more.