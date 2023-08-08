FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Swift may soon become the most awarded artist in MTV Video Music Awards history. She leads the 2023 nominations with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and the Artist of the Year category MTV announced on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)

Taylor Swift and SZA lead 2023 MTV Video Music Award nominations

Swift leads with eight — seven for her ‘Anti-Hero’ music video

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six, MTV announced on Tuesday.

Swift currently has 14 VMAs to her name, placing her behind Beyoncé, who has 28 (two with Destiny’s Child), Madonna, who has 20 awards, and Lady Gaga, who has 19.

Beyoncé is also nominated for artist of the year.

Doja Cat, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo and Sam Smith are tied at five nominations, and BLACKPINK, Diddy and Shakira each received four.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, scheduled for Sept. 12, will have a record-breaking 35 first-time nominees including Petras, and Metro Boomin’ and Rema, who boast three each.

Aespa, Burna Boy, Davido, Eslabon Armado, FIFTY FIFTY, PinkPantheress, Saucy Santana, Stephen Sanchez and Toosii are also nominated for the first time.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Fan voting begins online Tuesday across 15 gender-neutral categories, including the new best Afrobeats category, and ends Friday, Sept. 1.

Voting in the best new artist category will remain active throughout the show.

READ ALSO: Taylor Swift fans cause 2.3-magnitude ‘Swift quake’ at Seattle concert

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oscar-winning director William Friedkin dead at 87
Next story
Prince Harry and wife Meghan purchase screen rights to Canadian author’s book

Just Posted

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023

Chambers of Commerce from Abbotsford, Langley Township/City, Mission, and Chilliwack united to call for expedited Highway 1 expansion as far as Chilliwack on Aug. 8, 2023. (Province of B.C.)
Fraser Valley chambers push for highway widening as far as Chilliwack

People play hockey during the Play On! Canada street hockey festival held in Cloverdale in 2022. The massive street hockey fest may return to Cloverdale in 2024 if funding goals can be reached. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Massive street hockey fest may be returning to Cloverdale

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds’ Aug. 8 performance above White Rock has been cancelled and may be re-scheduled, according to the city. (File photo)
Snowbirds planned air show above White Rock postponed