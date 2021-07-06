Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller now a top-three finalist in ‘Top of the Country’ music contest

Champ to be announced this fall during Country Music Week in Ontario

Surrey’s Tyler Joe Miller is a step closer to being crowned Top of the Country contest winner, based on public votes in a round of eight finalists.

The country musician has been named a top-three finalist in the SiriusXM-backed competition, along with Vernon’s Raquel Cole and Kelly Prescott of Almonte, ON.

This fall, the three artists will hit the stage during Country Music Week in London, ON, where the champ will be announced, given $25,000 cash and invited to a SOCAN songwriting camp.

The contest is held in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA).

Contest voting ended June 28 after two weeks.

CLICK HERE to watch Miller’s video for the song “That’s Her.”

“This year’s group of artists have proven their exceptional talent by pivoting with the competition over the past year,” said Jeff Leake, director of music programming for SiriusXM Canada.

A Frank Hurt Secondary grad, Miller now lives in the Cloverdale area. He was born in Surrey and first played in a band before he took a break from music for several years. During his time off, Miller began doing humanitarian work.

“With a desire to fuse his love of music with a passion for philanthropy, Tyler Joe began his own non-profit organization called The Climb Outreach Society,” a bio says. “His debut single ‘Pillow Talkin’ recently went #1 on Canadian Country Radio.”

Signed to MDM Recordings, Miller released his latest single, “Sometimes I Do,” on June 15.

• READ MORE: Surrey singer Miller needs votes to win $25K ‘Top of the Country’ contest.



