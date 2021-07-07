Surrey’s Summer POP! series (performances outdoors in parks) starts with $90K fed grant

Musician Devon More performs during a “Summer Strolls at Bear Creek Park” event, July 16-18, as part of Surrey’s Summer POP! series of “performances outdoors in parks.” (Photo: devonmoremusic.com)

The Department of Canadian Heritage has granted $90,000 to Surrey’s Summer POP! series of “performances outdoors in parks.”

The concerts, plays, kid-focused activities and other events run from July 9 to Sept. 12 at Glades Garden, Bear Creek Park, Darts Hill Gardens and other sites.

The federal grant is from the Support for Workers in Live Arts and Music Sectors Fund.

An “eclectic program of summer outdoor performing arts-based activities” resulted from a Surrey Civic Theatres call in March. The series includes performances by 24 arts organizations involving close to 115 artists from across the Lower Mainland.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $25, with a limited number available through the Surrey Civic Theatres box office at 604-501-5566, or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

• RELATED STORY, from June 15: Surrey ‘POP!’ series promises ‘Performances Outdoors in Parks’ this summer.

The first two POP! series events sold out, both at Glades Gardens. First up Friday (July 9) is a Classical Music Summer Sampler with performances by the Surrey City Orchestra Quintette and BC Chinese Music Ensemble, followed by a “Celtic Kitchen Party” featuring Pat Chessell Band on Saturday (July 10).

From July 16 to 18, the POP! series continues with Summer Strolls at Bear Creek Park featuring Devon More, Dreamtime Safari, The Re-enactors, Linda Szentes & The Quarantettes.

“Throughout the park, in different locations you will be treated to a variety of performances,” says an event advisory on surrey.ca. “Each show station hosts a micro-performance that lasts approximately 10-15 minutes before you stroll your way to the 30-minute grand finale.”

The four show times are 7 p.m. on July 16, 3 and 7 p.m. July 17 and 3 p.m. July 18.

(Story continues below video)

“Stop by Devon More’s outdoor musical oasis where she will custom-build you a one-woman symphony to suit whatever mood you’re in.

“Join dreamers, clowns and artists Melissa and Tamara, a.k.a Dreamtime Safari, as they hunt for portals into the dreamworld in the wilds of Bear Creek Park.

“Take a stroll down memory lane with Surrey’s very own Re-enactors. With a focus on the period of 1872 to 1964, visit with Mary Jane Shannon, Eric Anderson, and Zennosuke Inouye in Bear Creek Park, as they picnic together and share stories from their lives and adventures around British Columbia, across the world, and throughout the land that would become the community of Surrey.”

Also, Linda Szentes will perform pop songs and a tune composed especially for Surrey Strolls called “Himawari Song” (“sunflower” in Japanese), and the Quarantettes “will serenade you with original songs filled with happy harmonies, perfect poetry, all accompanied by the acoustic musical delights of the guitar, violin, ukulele, percussion, and accordion.”

Starting July 13 at Green Timbers Urban Forest (14600-block of 100th Ave.), “What Did I Love” is a “contemplative audio walk” created by artists Alannah Clamp and Heather Prost. The self-directed activity collects personal stories and narratives using a conversational podcast, expressive arts therapy practices and sculpture format.

POP! self-directed activities use QR codes in public parks inviting participants to experience the activity at their own pace. “These narratives explore feelings of grief and loss. The stories acknowledge that everyone has their own journey and that everyone processes, engages with, and learns from their experiences differently.”

CLICK HERE to see the full Summer POP! schedule.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicLive theatre