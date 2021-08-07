Surrey’s Sounds of Summer series to hit stages across city, beginning Aug. 12

The City of Surrey’s Sounds of Summer concert series begins Aug. 12. (City of Surrey photo)

The City of Surrey’s Sounds of Summer concert series is ready to rock.

The series of five outdoor concerts – which are to be held at venues across the city – are free, but must be pre-booked through the box office at Surrey Civic Theatres, as tickets are capped at 100 for each show.

The first concert is scheduled for Aug. 12 at the Museum of Surrey (17710 56A Ave.), and will feature the Top City Jazz Band, and the next week, on Aug. 19, the Lou Marocco Duo will perform at Fleetwood Park Gardens (15802 80 Ave.). The third concert, set for Aug. 26, will be held at Hawthorne Rotary Park (10513 144 St.) and is to feature the Beauty Shop Dolls – who also performed at the city’s 2019 Sounds of Summer event.

On Sept. 2, folk/rock band Cannery Row will perform at South Surrey’s Darts Hill Garden Park (at the corner of 16 Avenue and 170 Street), and the series will wrap Sept. 9 at Bear Creek Park (13750 88 Ave.) with a performance by Caviar & Lace.

Attendees at all shows should bring their own chair or blanket, the city advises.

For information and to order tickets, visit www.surrey.ca/sounds-of-summer



editorial@peacearchnews.com

City of SurreyMusic