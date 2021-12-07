Royal Academy of Bhangra performers at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2017. (Photo: facebook.com/raobcanada)

Royal Academy of Bhangra performers at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre in 2017. (Photo: facebook.com/raobcanada)

DANCE/MUSIC

Surrey’s Royal Academy of Bhangra returns with annual Punjabi folk dances competition

Two events Dec. 18 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, one in afternoon and another in evening

Surrey’s Royal Academy of Bhangra returns to Bell Performing Arts Centre for the organization’s annual Punjabi Folk Dances Competition.

Two showcases are planned at the Sullivan-area theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18, one starting at noon, another at 6 p.m.

The event is billed as “a colourful and exciting journey of exploration between the Persian and Punjabi culture through poetry, storytelling, music, and dance,” according to a post on the theatre website (bellperformingartscentre.com).

“Together we celebrate the words and beats that make our hearts sing and souls dance. Come with us, as we travel from the mystical Persia to vibrant Punjab In partnership with Hossien and Fame Art Group.”

For tickets ($25), call 604-507-6355 or visit the Bell website. An all-day pass for both shows is $30.

Located on 82 Avenue in Newton, Royal Academy of Bhangra is billed the first Canadian non-for-profit to offer formal Punjabi folk dance education.

“In 2012, a group of dedicated arts and bhangra enthusiasts came together to create a professional bhangra organization that would not only raise the platform of Punjabi folk arts through quality programming and events, but collaborate with the wider community to create awareness and opportunities for fusion, exploration and connection,” says a post on royalacademyofbhangra.com.

The academy’s dance director, Hardeep Singh Sahota, was key in the development of the bhangra syllabus program for dance teachers in B.C. and also Canada.

Also booked at the Bell theatre is Back 2 Live, on Sunday, Dec. 19. “With our goal of preserving Punjabi culture and heritage, Shan-E-Punjab (brings audiences) a live concert featuring local talent,” says a post on the theatre website. Seats in the first few rows of the auditorium are priced at $100, and all of them are sold.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Call out for local artists to display work at North Delta library

Just Posted

Four decorated trucks are seen on 176th Street Dec. 5. The Cloverdale BIA replaced the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights this year with a “static parade.” The regular parade was cancelled for the second year in a row. (Photo submitted: Paul Orazietti)
Surrey Santa Parade of Lights will shine Dec. 4, 2022

The Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau Fraser Valley Toy Drive – coming up Dec. 11 at 360 Collision Centres in Abbotsford – was organized in response to recent flooding. (Contributed photo)
Toy drive to help flood-ravaged cities in joint effort by Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau

Surrey city Coun. Brenda Locke. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Council defeats motion asking city staff to assess Surrey’s storm drainage system

Six of the 12 guest speakers signed on for the next TEDxSurrey event, in February 2022. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
‘Compelling messages’ from 12 speakers named for TEDxSurrey, on February date