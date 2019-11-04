Surrey’s Pardalis studio co-hosts music conference in November

Concert by Surrey-based musician Richard Tichelman is part of the event

Surrey-based Pardalis Studio for Music and the Performing Arts is co-hosting a two-day Canada Music Week conference this month.

The event will be held at The Sanctuary in Burnaby on the weekend of Nov. 16-17, at 1600 Delta Ave., near Brentwood SkyTrain station.

“We’ve done previous music-related events, but this is the first time it’s done in conference style,” said studio operator Natalia Pardalis.

The conference will include roundtable discussions with local music-industry leaders and performers, “about Canada’s current music scene and breaking through the noise of America’s music scene,” according to an event press release. “Come celebrate, listen and learn more about the rich tapestry that we call Canada.”

The day-long conference on Saturday (Nov. 16) will conclude with a concert by Surrey-based musician Richard Tichelman, with openers Jaedyn Hallier and Yanik Guroux, starting at 3:30 p.m.

Conference tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for students (lunch included), with parial proceeds benefiting Thank You for the Music Society. Ticket details can be found at eventchain.io.

Conference delegates include Pardalis (Pardalis Studio, Maria’s Records), Chris Brandt (BCIT, nonprofit leader), Clayton Brown (The Stereo Anthems, producer), Amrik Singh (performer, Beringer Records), Lee Nichols (performer/educator), Angie Faith (singer, songerwritter), Jessica Heaven (singer, Sister Jazz blog), Yanik Giroux (performer/educator, president of Victoria’s Chapter of National Association of Teachers of Singing) and emcee Doctor Brian Fraser.



