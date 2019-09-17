In an old family photo included in the 2019 documentary movie “Because We Are Girls,” sisters Salakshana, Jeeti and Kira (from left) are shown with their mother at their home in Williams Lake, B.C. (submitted photo: NFB)

FILM

Surrey’s new doc-film series launches with ‘Because We Are Girls’ story of sexual abuse

‘If it goes as well as we hope, we plan to hold a film series every year,’ curator Neil Scott says

The acclaimed Because We Are Girls kicks off a new documentary film series in Surrey.

Director Baljit Sangra’s 2019 movie, about three sisters who come to terms with sexual abuse they endured as children, will be screened during Surrey Civic Theatres’ first “Film Night” event, on Friday, Sept. 27 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage.

The screening also serves to launch the annual Surrey Spectacular season of concerts, plays, comedy shows and other performances at three venues in the city, for 2019-2020.

The new “Film Night” series is curated by Neil Scott, a performing arts programmer with Surrey Civic Theatres.

“With Because We Are Girls as the first one, I thought it would be a good time to introduce a film series in Surrey, and to diversify our performing arts series to include films,” he said.

“If it goes as well as we hope, we plan to hold a film series every year,” he added. “And if things continue as they are with this first event, we’ll definitely be doing that. The last time I checked, we had 64 seats left for the (Because We Are Girls) screening. To start the series with a sold-out screening of 400 people would be amazing.”

For 2019-20, other documentaries featured in the series are Tasha Hubbard’s Birth of a Family (on Nov. 1) and Laura Marie Wayne’s Love, Scott (June 26).

• RELATED STORY: Sisters, sexual abuse and one Surrey family’s bond in new movie ‘Because We Are Girls’

A Surrey-area family is the focus of Because We Are Girls, a heart-wrenching yet hopeful NFB movie that documents the sexual abuse of three sisters – Jeeti, Kira and Salakshana – who grew up in Williams Lake decades ago.

Prior to the Sept. 27 screening of the 85-minute film, artworks on the theme of sexual abuse will be shown at Surrey Arts Centre. After the film, Sahara Services will moderate a panel discussion and Q&A session. Planners of the event say counsellors will be available for emotional support.

Event tickets are $12 at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566. A subscription for the three-film series is $27.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Fans of ‘Outlander’ TV show make Surrey the site for annual three-day convention
Next story
Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Just Posted

Electric car-share company to bring 2,000 vehicles to Surrey/White Rock

SUMO is to launch next year with 150 vehicles, and increase to 2,000 by 2022

Health minister hints that location for new Surrey hospital has been found

Minister Adrian Dix says an announcement can be expected before the end of the year

B.C. cabinet minister denies that Surrey mayor’s friend attended government meeting

Surrey councillor questions Vancouver businessman Bob Cheema’s involvement in official meeting

Surrey’s new doc-film series launches with ‘Because We Are Girls’ story of sexual abuse

‘If it goes as well as we hope, we plan to hold a film series every year,’ curator Neil Scott says

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say Daniel Froehlich has been found and ‘is safe’

Surrey RCMP say 15-year-old boy had been missing since 10 p.m. on Sept. 10

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers up A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, Sept. 28

Petition to rename park after teen overdose victim to get hearing

With 3,500 signatures so far, organizer is thinking of closing down online campaign

Police investigate after intoxicated teens clash with security at B.C. fair

18-year-old woman arrested and RCMP looking at possible assault in Victoria-area fall fair incident

BC SPCA investigating after three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Psychiatric assessment ordered for man accused in Salmon Arm church shooting

Lawyer tells court accused was diagnosed with psychosis hours after his arrest

Boy overdosed on illicit anti-anxiety drug found on Kelowna classroom floor, RCMP say

Noah Mills, 8, ingested a pink powdery substance off his Kelowna classroom floor

Most Read