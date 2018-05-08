Adjudicator Tymothy Jaddock with members of the Surrey-based Kvitka Ukrainian dance ensemble. (submitted photo: Gord Yakimow)

Surrey’s Kvitka dance troupe wins big at B.C. Ukrainian Cultural Festival

Weekend event held at Mission’s Clarke Theatre

The Surrey-based Kvitka ensemble danced its way to a pair of big wins during last weekend’s B.C. Ukrainian Cultural Festival.

The 23rd annual event, held at Mission’s Clarke Theatre on Saturday (May 5), featured competitive dance groups from across B.C., Alberta and Washington State.

The festival’s top two trophies were won by Kvitka, according to Gord Yakimow, who photographed the action and told the Now-Leader more about the event.

“Kvitka edged out groups from Nanaimo and the Comox Valley to carry home the previt (traditional welcome dance) award, then followed up by outscoring all others for the hopak (national dance of Ukraine) award,” Yakimow wrote in an email.

“Kvitka’s hopak score of 95/100 was the highest doled out by a very demanding adjudicator (Tymothy Jaddock),” he continued. “(Jaddock is) currently a performer with Cheremosh of Edmonton, one of Canada’s top Ukrainian dance troupes, has officiated at many events in Western Canada, including the prestigious National Ukrainian Festival in Dauphin.”

(STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO, FROM 2016)

The festival featured more than 300 performers from 11 troupes, including Surrey’s Kvitka, AUUC School of Dance (Vancouver), Barvinkok (Seattle), Dolyna (Comox Valley), Doylna (Kelowna), Pokotillo (Kamloops), Tropak (Richmond), Veselka (Victoria), Vesna (Nanaimo), Yevshan (Abbotsford) and Zirka (Okanagan).

“A crowd of approximately 1,500 attendees enjoyed performances, food, music, and an array of booths featuring arts, crafts, and clothing,” Yakimow added.

As a dance school, Kvitka’s roots date back to 1989, according to a post at kvitkadancers.com.

That year, “the Ukrainian Ladies Association of St. Mary wanted to promote Ukrainian culture through dance and organized an instructor and small group of students who started to learn the fundamentals of Ukrainian dance. In 1990, the Ukrainian Ladies Association asked Linda Trafananko to become the school’s artistic director and that year, Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance was born.”

What’s more, “Kvitka’s gravity-defying leaps and spins along with their visual splendour of elaborately embroidered and ribboned costumes has dazzled audiences throughout the Lower Mainland for over 25 years.”

The dance school’s spring concert is set for May 27 at Laura Muir Theatre in New Wesminster, starting at 6 p.m.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
THE SCENE

Just Posted

Countdown to the 72nd-annual Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

More than 90 of the world’s best competitors have been invited to this year’s roughstock rodeo

Police looking for witnesses to Surrey roll-over crash

It happened at about 4 a.m. Sunday May 6, in the 19500-block of Highway 1

Third motorcycle crash in Surrey in four days

Latest happened on westbound off ramp of Highway 1 to Highway 17 (176th Street) at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday

Classical musician adds comedy for ‘Perk up, pianist’ show in Surrey

Sarah Hagen honed her performance at fringe festivals over the past two years

THE SCENE

Arts and entertainment on the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Foam Fest returns to Abbotsford

Obstacle course race expected to draw thousands

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Pregnant B.C. woman files lawsuit after birth control fail

Pregnancy detected two weeks after a Alesse recall announcement

Abbotsford Police arrest man who allegedly broke into apartment, scared woman

Thomas Pappas, 53, charged with breaking and entering

Most Read