Surrey’s ‘House of Horrors’ to reopen with new name this Halloween after Potter’s sale

Surrey’s popular “House of Horrors” attraction will operate under a new name this year.

The month-long Halloween event at Potter’s garden centre in Newton has been renamed Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors, following the sale of the business.

The “haunted” houses were closed last year due to the pandemic, but the plan is to reopen Oct. 1 this year.

“The House of Horrors has had to make a number of changes to the event,” says a post on the new-look event website, cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

“But not to worry, it’s still the same scary, fun event run by the same nutso crew!”

Potter’s Garden Centre at the 72nd Avenue location was recently purchased by some longtime Potter’s employees, and the new garden centre has been renamed Cougar Creek Garden Centre, according to the post.

“Why change the name? Because the big, beautiful Xmas Potter’s on 192nd Street in Surrey is still running strong and we’re no longer part of the Potter’s group. But not to worry, the haunt crew are all the same crew that have been putting on the event for years. You can breathe easy… it’s the same event under a (slightly) different name.”

The posted rules say all attendees must provide government ID and proof of at least one recent COVID vaccination, as per BC Health regulations. By Oct. 24, all attendees will need proof of full vaccination. Medical masks are highly recommended at this event.

The website includes other pandemic-related safety measures and ticket information.

The L’il Haunters event, aimed at younger children, won’t be operating this year, among other changes.



