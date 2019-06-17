Passengers board the restored B.C. Electric Railway Car 1225 at Cloverdale Station, as part of Surrey’s Heritage Rail operations. (File photo)

Surrey’s Heritage Rail to celebrate first responders on Canada Day weekend

Cloverdale fire hall will be honoured in ceremony, first responders to receive free train ticket

Surrey’s Heritage Rail will host a special celebration of Surrey’s first responders on Canada Day weekend.

It was guest experience director Stephen Plant’s idea to start a new annual tradition.

“We wanted to do something special around Canada Day weekend,” he said. “My thoughts were, we should salute a group of people in our neighbourhood who might not be getting enough attention.”

Immediately, Surrey’s first responders came to mind.

For the inaugural celebration, the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society will be presenting a certificate of appreciation to Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8, which is located a mere 350 metres away from Cloverdale Station, on Saturday, June 29.

The ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m., will be accompanied by the Surrey Firefighters Pipe & Drum Band.

First responders who identify themselves to heritage rail volunteers will receive a complimentary train ride ticket on the Saturday, and they and their family will get a tour of the Frank Horne Heritage Discovery Centre as well.

The public is welcome to come and watch the presentation, or to check out the station during the day-long celebration, which will feature live music and volunteers dressed in period costumes.

Cloverdale Station offers train rides on a fully restored interurban rail car — the 55-minute round-trip takes passengers from Cloverdale to Sullivan Station and back again.

Visitors can also learn about the history of B.C.’s interurban rail in the Frank Horne Heritage Discover Centre. The museum houses rail cars undergoing restoration, as well as a self-propelled velocipede and a speeder that visitors can ride.

Cloverdale Station, located at 17630 56 Ave., opens at 9:30 a.m. and closes after the last train returns at about 4 p.m. For more information on Surrey’s Heritage Rail, visit the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society’s website at fvhrs.org.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95

Just Posted

Surrey’s Heritage Rail to celebrate first responders on Canada Day weekend

Cloverdale fire hall will be honoured in ceremony, first responders to receive free train ticket

Threats charge against Surrey’s Jaspal Atwal stayed

Atwal, 64, was at centre of controversy in 2018 over his attendance at prime minister’s reception in India

South Asian Mental Health Alliance receives $112K to train 100 ‘youth ambassadors’

The first batch of 25 youth will begin training in Surrey next week

Delta police donate recovered bikes back to the community

18 bikes were donated to R.E.C. for Kids, a non-profit that provides sports equipment to kids in need

VIDEO: Life-threatening injuries in South Surrey motorcycle crash

Air ambulance dispatched following incident at 148 Street and 30 Avenue Monday

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Skipping school costs a dozen B.C. students chance at a new car

Cowichan’s Jared Lammi showed up and won $5,000 cheque toward vehicle, but he can’t drive

BC Ferries adds extra and late night summer sailings

Seasonal adjustments to sailing times also in effect on many routes

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Parents of B.C. murder victim want her personal belongings back

Lisa Dudley’s parents, Rosemarie and Mark Surakka, were at the Mission RCMP detachment Sunday

Most Read