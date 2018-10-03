Surrey’s Halloween train gets rolling this weekend

Jassy Hans, the owner of the train at Bear Creek Park, has given a bit of an update to the annual Halloween event. This year a “Pumpkin Express” will run daily oct. 5 to 31. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Families can now take a ride on the Bear Creek Park Train to pick out a pumpkin to decorate and carve.

Train owner Jassy Hans said the “Pumpkin Express” is new this year with a pumpkin patch in the middle of the forest.

“They (the guests) jump off in the middle of the train (ride), and go off into the forest, they pick their pumpkin and they go back onto the train and do their arts and crafts,” Hans told the Now-Leader.

While this is Hans first time running the Halloween train, she has some experience after taking over from previous owner Linda Penn last year for the Christmas train.

Hans said Penn is still helping out and there is one previous employee still working at the train that is helping plan the annual event.

When getting ready for the Halloween train, Hans said she looked at previous reviews of the train ride and took those into consideration when planning for this year.

“What can we do for the kids? Can we do something different?” Hans said. “How could we tweak it, or how could we fix it, and what else is it that the public wants?”

Bear Creek Park’s Halloween train and pumpkin patch runs daily Oct. 5 to 31 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and includes the train ride, crafts, a treat and the pumpkin patch.

The Halloween Scream Train starts Oct. 19 and will run until Oct. 31 from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets are $13.

For more information on the event, visit bctrains.com/halloween or call 604-501-1232.



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter