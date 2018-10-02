Projected lights at the Garden Light Festival at Bear Creek Park in 2015. (File photo: Gord Goble)

Surrey’s Garden Light Festival grows to seven nights in November

At Bear Creek Park, free admission and themed nights planned for 2018

More lights and more nights are promised during this fall’s Garden Light Festival at Bear Creek Park in Surrey.

The event will run from Nov. 4 to 10 during the evening hours. Admission is free, and themed nights are planned.

“This year, the Light Festival at Bear Creek Park will run for seven nights and will feature thousands more lights,” raves a post on the City of Surrey’s website (surrey.ca).

“Admire illuminated trees, dazzling displays and sparkling lights throughout the garden. Stroll through an ever changing display of colour.”

The festival has grown from a single-night event in 2016 to a two-night gathering in 2017, to seven nights in 2018.

This year, the Telus-sponsored festival kicks off Nov. 4 with “fun family festivities featuring an activity zone, food trucks, roving performers, and more.”

Then, on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Diwali-inspired music, food and performers are promised. That afternoon, from 4 to 5 p.m., guests are invited to construct collaborative lanterns with mentoring artists Roxanne Charles and Debbie Westergaard Tuepah at nearby Surrey Art Gallery, and then “take them out for a walk afterwards.”

Most of the seven nights are billed as “quiet… with just the lights.”

A shuttle is in the works to get patrons to and from the festival site, at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey.

In a “Don’t Forget” post on the website, fest planners suggest patrons bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.

“Parking is available at both 88th Avenue and 140th Street parking lots, but it will be busy (so) consider taking the shuttle, carpooling or walking to the festival.” Also, “please leave your 4-legged friends at home.”

For more festival details, call 604-501-5050.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
‘Cloverfest’ returns with beer, wine to Cloverdale for second year

Just Posted

Surrey residents rally against Port Kells industrial development proposal

Save Surrey Parks launches campaign to protect parks, includes Port Kells proposal

Surrey’s Garden Light Festival grows to seven nights in November

At Bear Creek Park, free admission and themed nights planned for 2018

Teen sprinter among five Surrey athletes jetting to Youth Olympics in Argentina

QE Secondary’s Jasneet Nijjar ‘pretty excited to represent Canada’ in Buenos Aires

Deltassist’s North Delta therapy gardens now a reality

The community gardens will enhance Deltassist’s food security and therapeutic horticulture programs

UPDATE: Transitional housing facility, emergency shelter in Green Timbers moves forward

Proposal includes 30-bed emergency shelter

VIDEO: Horgan, Trudeau speak on $40B LNG Canada investment in Kitimat

Horgan called it ‘the single largest private sector investment in British Columbia’s history’

Q&A: John Horgan on environmental challenges of LNG Canada

Premier calls on other parties to support project and his safeguards

NDP would ask B.C. to confirm new electoral reform choice in 2nd referendum

British Columbians will be asked to keep First Past the Post or move to proportional representation

Around the BCHL: Seven skaters on Central Scouting Bureau watch list

Around the BCHL is a snapshot of what’s going on in the league and around the junior A world.

Canucks set roster, decline to name captain for 2018-19 season

Alex Edler, Bo Horvat, Brandon Sutter and Chris Tanev will serve as alternate captains

VIDEO: Teenager on bike struck by vehicle outside Chilliwack high school

Incident a reminder for drivers to remain cautious and parents to talk to kids about safety

Torched toilet sends flames shooting up from Golden Ears Bridge

Someone set a portable toilet on fire Monday on the bridge’s southbound side.

Disturbing details emerge in former Burns Lake mayor’s sexual assault trial

Six male teens are accusing Luke Strimbold of sex related crimes

Homemade speed limit signs pop up around B.C. city

Greater Victoria residents set their own limits

Most Read