Lil Yachty performs during the 2019 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park. (File photo: Amber Togado)

LIVE MUSIC

Surrey’s FVDED music festival aims for September event at Holland Park

‘With that being said, we must remain realistic and be aware that FVDED may have to be moved again to 2022’

Surrey’s FVDED in the Park music festival could be staged as early as Sept. 10-11.

That’s the “potential back-up plan” for organizers of the annual event, which has drawn tens of thousands of ticketholders to Holland Park each summer over the past half-decade.

“We are in an ongoing conversation with the City of Surrey and Fraser Health on where the restrictions may be in summer and beyond,” FVDED organizers said in a Facebook post Wednesday (June 9). “We will have an update on the lineup as soon as we have the go-ahead from all parties.

“With that being said, we must remain realistic and be aware that FVDED may have to be moved again to 2022. Once our details are confirmed for either option, we will announce the plan for tickets and refunds at that time.”

• RELATED STORY, from 2020: Surrey’s FVDED in the Park rescheduled for 2021, new lineup to be announced.

Launched at Holland Park in 2015, FVDED in the Park features hip-hop, R&B and electronic music, typically on the second weekend in July.

Passes bought for the cancelled 2020 festival will be honoured for the new dates, the Facebook post says. “To show our appreciation to our loyal fans who keep their festival pass, they will be rewarded with our FVDED Legend Pack, offering each Legend a $50 pre-loaded card for drinks and exclusive merchandise, a fast pass legend entrance, an exclusive legend pre-sale discount to future events, as well as more features to be announced.”

Work will continue on a potential FVDED festival for 2021.

“We hope that you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy during these challenging times,” the post says. “We thank you all for your patience as we are working behind the scenes to finalize the details for FVDED 2021. The past year has changed a lot in our world and we are so excited to see things slowly returning to normal.”


