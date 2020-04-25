Surrey’s FVDED in the Park rescheduled for 2021, new lineup to be announced

The organizers behind Surrey’s FVDED In The Park have announced that the event has been rescheduled for 2021.
In a post to social media on Friday, it states the new dates will be July 9 and 10, 2021.
FVDED is presented by Blueprint Events and Live Nation Canada.
“We’re coming to you today to announce that FVDED In The Park will no longer take place this summer, in accordance with the latest government guidelines,” the post reads.
A new lineup will be announced “when the time is right.”
To our FVDED Family, We hope you and your loved ones are safe and healthy during these tough times. We’re coming to you today to announce that FVDED In The Park will no longer take place this summer, in accordance with the latest government guidelines. We have rescheduled the festival for July 9 & 10, 2021, and we’re grateful that we have new dates and will have a new lineup to announce when the time is right. Festival passes for 2020 will be honoured on the new dates, and those loyal fans who keep your current festival pass will be rewarded with our FVDED Legend Pack, offering Legend’s a $50 pre-loaded gift card for drinks and exclusive access to FVDED Legend merchandise, Legend fast pass entrance, exclusive Legend presale discount to future festivals and more features to be announced. For those of you with current payment plans, you may choose to continue or refund your current payments. We are also offering full refunds to festival pass holders who wish to be reimbursed. Emails from Front Gate with instructions for how to access your refund will begin on May 15. This is an unprecedented time for the industry and our teams will be working hard to fulfill requests and answer your questions. We appreciate your patience while we work through all the emails that we receive. We can’t wait to see you all back at Holland Park for what we know will be a memorable 8th edition of FVDED In The Park in 2021. In the meantime, please stay safe, stay positive and #stayathome.
This year’s lineup included Flume, G-Eazy and Illenium as headliners.
Alesso, Alison Wonderland, Black Tiger Sex Machine and Gucci Mane were also among the dozens of artists booked for the annual festival, which draws close to 45,000 ticketholders to Holland Park.
Organizers say the festival passes for 2020 will be honoured for the new dates and “those loyal fans” who keep their current pass will be “rewarded” with the “FVDED Legend Pack.”
But for those who would like a refunds, FVDED will be giving refunds to people on payment plans as well as full refunds to festival pass holders.
“This is an unprecedented time for the industry and our teams will be working hard to fulfill requests and answer your questions.”
– With files from Tom Zillich